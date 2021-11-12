Email strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com a few days beforehand for the the online invite.

For December, 2021 we're reading the first half of "Mine!: How the Hidden Rules of Ownership Control Our Lives" by Heller & Saltzman. Amazon., Powells.

Strike Debt Bay Area hosts this non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Previous readings have included Doughnut Economics, Limits, Banking on the People, Capital and Its Discontents, How to Be an Anti-Capitalist in the 21st Century, The Deficit Myth, Revenge Capitalism, the Edge of Chaos blog symposium , Re-enchanting the World: Feminism and the Politics of the Commons, The Optimist’s Telescope, Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism, Exploring Degrowth, and The Origin of Wealth.