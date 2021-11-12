From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Extinction Rebellion March Repudiates COP26 "Blah, Blah, Blah"
March from SF Embarcadero to Aquatic Park with drums and large displays demands environmental action from world leaders
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn a sunny and colorful Thursday afternoon Extinction Rebellion, a world wide militant organization, sponsored an environmental protest march from the Embarcadero to Aquatic Park. As the marchers assembled, the Musician Action Group provided entertainment, playing well known union and protest songs.
People in painted white faces and burlap robes represented famine, mega fires, storm surge and drought as "extractors" executed their robotic dance.
Marching with powerful sound systems, protestets carried a "water fall" of blue and green ribbons, complete with swimming "salmon".
The two mile march ended with a rally at Aquatic Park. The overiding message of the march was a repudiation of the COP 26 Glasgow meeting and what activists see as its empty promises, namely, its "Blah, Blah, Blah."
See all high resolution photos here.
