Palestine
Palestine
Free virtual screening of "Children of Shatila"
Date Saturday November 13
Time 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorAngela
Location Details
Zoom
Free virtual screening of "Children of Shatila," a film directed by Mai Masri. The film screening will be followed by a discussion with the audience (film director will not be present).

More than 350,000 Palestinian refugees live in Lebanon, 15,000 of them in
the refugee camp of Shatila in Beirut. Through the eyes of two children who
live in this camp, Issa and Farah, this documentary explores the
determination to keep family and dreams thriving in a landscape that has
been sculpted by war, poverty, grief and displacement.

Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/bring-it-back?link_id=0&can_id=918b09c97a91324f5f12e35bc85f32d9&source=email-ra-meca-are-both-asking-return-the-classroom-clinic&email_referrer=email_1354476&email_subject=bring-back-al-malehs-classroom-clinic


https://www.notechforapartheid.com/


https://www.codepink.org/powersact


https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/

https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html

https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA

https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053

http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146

https://defundracism.org/


2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.


3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/

4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha

5) Watch the following films:
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM

6) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills, Pillsbury, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 11th, 2021 8:43 PM
