More than 350,000 Palestinian refugees live in Lebanon, 15,000 of them in

the refugee camp of Shatila in Beirut. Through the eyes of two children who

live in this camp, Issa and Farah, this documentary explores the

determination to keep family and dreams thriving in a landscape that has

been sculpted by war, poverty, grief and displacement.



Ways to help Palestinians:

1) Sign the following:



https://actionnetwork.org/letters/bring-it-back?link_id=0&can_id=918b09c97a91324f5f12e35bc85f32d9&source=email-ra-meca-are-both-asking-return-the-classroom-clinic&email_referrer=email_1354476&email_subject=bring-back-al-malehs-classroom-clinic





https://www.notechforapartheid.com/





https://www.codepink.org/powersact





https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/



https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html



https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA



https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053



http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146



https://defundracism.org/





2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.





3) Learn more about Palestine at:

- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

- Rebuilding Alliance

- Adalah Justice Project

- Eyewitness Palestine

- Grassroots Al-Quds

- BDS Movement

- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)

- We Are Not Numbers

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com

- gazaincontext.com

- palambassador.org

- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah

- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/

- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/



4) Read the following books:

- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian

- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha



5) Watch the following films:

- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at

- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at

- "The Price of Oslo"

Episode 1:

Episode 2:



Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 11th, 2021 8:43 PM