



Opportunity to register for two meetings to get information about Berkeley SmartSpace and provide input.



SmartSpace (also known as the Residential Shared Parking Pilot), the city of Berkeley will be identifying ways to improve parking and mobility in the residential neighborhoods of Elmwood and Southside/Telegraph.



Currently, there are many ways to travel to and within the City of Berkeley, and the city wants to know what’s working for you and what could be better.

The city of Berkeley wants to maximize the use of public spaces, including our streets. While there are many aspects to consider, this project will look at how we use our street parking and how people move. Your input and involvement is important. Being involved means you and your community will be a part of shaping the vision for mobility in Berkeley’s residential neighborhoods.



goBerkeley SmartSpace has developed a draft proposals for input from the two pilot area communities: Elmwood pilot area and Southside/Telegraph pilot area



We encourage interested folks to join us at an online community meetings next week for an overview of each project and for an opportunity to ask questions and offer feedback on the proposals:

* Elmwood pilot area: Tuesday, Nov 16, 6:30-8:00pm. Register at



Additionally, goBerkeley SmartSpace project website at:



