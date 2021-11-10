top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Police State & Prisons
San Mateo County Sheriff Says They Will Stop Transfers to ICE Agents
by Ruth Robertson
Wednesday Nov 10th, 2021 4:26 PM
A week after San Mateo County residents spoke out overwhelmingly against ICE transfers by local authorities at their annual TRUTH Act Forum, Sheriff Bolanos finally bowed to pressure.
sm_screen_shot_2021-11-10_at_4.15.24_pm_1.jpg
original image (2086x1428)
Photo by Brooke Anderson, @movementphotographer

Public backlash and years of activism is credited with a turnaround by Sheriff Carlos Bolanos of San Mateo County on the San Francisco Peninsula. His office announced yesterday they will no longer transfer prisoners from jail to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE.

Bolanos turned over 15 undocumented immigrants to federal authorities last year, more than any other San Francisco Bay Area county, according to the Palo Alto Daily News, which also said that six Bay Area counties didn't hand over a single person to ICE in that time period.

Since 2008, the San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights (SMCCIR) has advocated for pro-immigrant polices in the county. Yesterday the group thanked community members who have been speaking out against ICE transfers for years.

The group said, "this victory would not have been possible without impacted families who have organized to bring this issue to light...We’re in solidarity with those who have suffered irreparable harm due to San Mateo County’s devastating and unnecessary ICE transfer policy. There is no going back for our loved ones who were deported and their families who will have an empty seat at the table during the holidays. The Sheriff and Board owe it to these families to make this policy permanent and stop ICE transfers for good. We continue to call for the Board of Supervisors to make a countywide commitment and pass an ordinance to ensure no further County resources are used to tear apart immigrant families."
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code