From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 11/20/2021
|After Party for: SF Bay Area Climate Crisis People's Assembly
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday November 20
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|TripleJusticeCollective
|triplejusticeforclimate [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|
Civic Center Park Berkeley CA (at MLK)
|
For more event information: Https://triplejustice.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 10th, 2021 2:44 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network