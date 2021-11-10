Other

Join us and Code Pink Golden Gate Chapter for cider, pie and some skill sharing, clothing swap, reflection, destress, what ever the vibe is, Care not Cops is hosting this fabulous event and we are so glad to be at the Berkeley Care village , right next to the farmers market on center st. There will be song, live music and festivities. Contact us if you would like to contribute to the festivities. Contact: https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/care-not-cops to offer support to the care village event directly also. For more event information: Https://triplejustice.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 10th, 2021 2:44 PM