top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 11/14/2021
Kill the Drill! Banning neighborhood oil and gas drilling
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday November 14
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMargaret Rossoff
Location Details
Webinar. RSVP to action [at] sunflower-alliance.org for Zoom link.
Oil and gas drilling poisons people. The campaign to stop neighborhood oil and gas drilling is winning big victories. Join us to hear from frontline community leaders and researchers about:

Los Angeles County’s ban on oil and gas drilling in unincorporated areas of the county

Newsom’s announcement of a plan to ban oil and gas drilling within 1 KM of homes and schools – how a movement of people in frontline communities won this huge victory, and what needs to be done to strengthen it

New research that shows pollutants cause major health problems in people as far as 2-1/2 miles from drilling sites

The progress of the movement to ban oil and gas drilling in Contra Costa County, northern California’s fossil fuel hub.

Speakers:

• Dr. Amanda Millstein, Richmond physician and co-founder of Climate Health Now, on the health effects of oil and gas drilling

• Shoshana Wechsler, Sunflower Alliance and the Contra Costa Sustainability Commission, on the growing local movement against drilling

• A frontline community member on struggles against neighborhood drilling and statewide action
For more event information: http://sunflower-alliance.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 10th, 2021 1:55 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code