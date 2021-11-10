Oil and gas drilling poisons people. The campaign to stop neighborhood oil and gas drilling is winning big victories. Join us to hear from frontline community leaders and researchers about:
Los Angeles County’s ban on oil and gas drilling in unincorporated areas of the county
Newsom’s announcement of a plan to ban oil and gas drilling within 1 KM of homes and schools – how a movement of people in frontline communities won this huge victory, and what needs to be done to strengthen it
New research that shows pollutants cause major health problems in people as far as 2-1/2 miles from drilling sites
The progress of the movement to ban oil and gas drilling in Contra Costa County, northern California’s fossil fuel hub.
Speakers:
• Dr. Amanda Millstein, Richmond physician and co-founder of Climate Health Now, on the health effects of oil and gas drilling
• Shoshana Wechsler, Sunflower Alliance and the Contra Costa Sustainability Commission, on the growing local movement against drilling
• A frontline community member on struggles against neighborhood drilling and statewide action
|Date
|Sunday November 14
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Margaret Rossoff
|Location Details
|Webinar. RSVP to action [at] sunflower-alliance.org for Zoom link.
|
For more event information: http://sunflower-alliance.org
