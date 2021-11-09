This 80-minute film and discussion will examine the disturbing prevalence of sexual violence against women on our school campuses – and how it is normalized, rationalized, and perpetuated in media and society. Roll Red Roll is a 2018 documentary film that follows the 2012 Steubenville High School rape case from its callous assault to its orchestrated cover-up.

