This 80-minute film and discussion will examine the disturbing prevalence of sexual violence against women on our school campuses – and how it is normalized, rationalized, and perpetuated in media and society. Roll Red Roll is a 2018 documentary film that follows the 2012 Steubenville High School rape case from its callous assault to its orchestrated cover-up.

