Back in 2015, Trump broke the "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," or the Iran Nuclear deal, and reimposed sanctions, causing great suffering to Iranians. Now, President Biden, against his campaign promises, is continuing on the same path. At the recent G20 Summit in Rome, Biden threatened Iran to force them to rejoin the negotiations-- which Iranians have asked for all along! Join us to analyze the current situation and learn how to resist imperialism at home.



Featured speaker: Mazda Majidi, co-author of "Socialists and War"



Plus: A look at Sudan and solidarity with the people's struggle against the military coup. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2930249594...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 9th, 2021 7:04 PM