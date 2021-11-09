San Francisco Rally to Protect Immigrants Now!
Host: Volunteers (event posted in solidarity with United We Dream Action week of action)
Friday, November 12, 2021 @ 6:30 AM - 8 AM PT (sidewalk rally during morning commute)
More info & RSVP: https://action.unitedwedream.org/events/san-francisco-rally-to-protect-immigrants-now
**This event is sponsored and run by volunteers; UWDA is not sponsoring or conducting these events.**
Join us in San Francisco at our “We are Undeniable” Rally
We have a window of opportunity to deliver citizenship and relief to millions of people, something which has not been done in over 30 years.
New leadership in the White House and Congress means we can win permanent protections, for our immigrant families and loved ones, but only if we apply pressure to hold lawmakers accountable.
Together we’ll make our voices heard! The Biden administration and Congress must do what is right and ensure that America lives up to its promises and values of liberty and justice for all by passing citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants who call our country home.
Now is the time for us to mobilize and hold the Biden administration accountable to our community.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
|San Francisco Rally to Protect Immigrants Now!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday November 12
|Time
|6:30 AM - 8:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Volunteers (in solidarity with UWDA)
|Location Details
|
Plaza outside Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office, 1 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94104
Wear a Mask. Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
|
