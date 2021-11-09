

a rally at Senator Padilla's office in our state's capital, Sacramento.



Day & Time: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 1 PM PT



Location: Sidewalk outside Sen. Alex Padilla's office, 501 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814



More Info & RSVP:



Livestream:



This rally is part of a nationwide day of action to demand a massive social policies and economic investment in the people, especially those who are poor and low-income.





We need to challenge our Senators to invest in the people and hold the line. This is our final shot to make sure all of the lifesaving elements and programs are included in the plan:



--6 million 3- & 4 year-olds will benefit from universal pre-K



--4 million people get health insurance by expanding Medicaid



--Extends Child Tax Credit for millions of parents



--$250 million saved by giving government power to negotiate drug prices



--4-week paid family and medical leave



The next few weeks are critical for our movement and this country. There is a timeline coming from Washington, which as a national movement, we need to respond to with a coordinated, strategic arc of actions which will show our power and make a critical, final push to hold the line for some of our Senators, and to call on other Senators to not obstruct the will and needs of the people.



The House is planning to vote on the BBB and Infrastructure plan very soon. Senator Manchin yet again has called into question whether our nation, the richest in the world, can afford to invest in the plan. Currently, a congressional scorecard is being made to look at the economics of it. The BBB Senate vote will come up during the week of Nov. 15th after senators come back from their home states.



The BBB is NOT our only demand. We are continuing to demand action on voting rights. We are going to keep pushing for dignity and protections for ALL 11 million undocumented immigrants in the BBB. We need to preserve the climate protections in the legislation, but it’s clear it’s not enough to address climate change.



The BBB is not THE solution, but is an important step, in a series of steps, in order to invest in the lives and livelihoods of the people-- especially the 140 million poor and low-income people in this country.

SAN FRANCISCO RALLY



Day & Time: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 10:00 AM



Location: Plaza outside Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office, 1 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94104



For more info, go here:

