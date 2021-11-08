Join the Applicant Virtually via Zoom
Virtual Community Meeting: Proposed Project - Cruz Hotel
Join the Applicant, Stephen Chan with SCFS Venture LLC, for the opportunity to view the proposed project design, ask questions, and provide feedback.
Project Information
* Project Size: Significant Development Project
* City of Santa Cruz Project Number: CP21-0051
* Addresses: 310, 316, 320, 322, 324, 328 Front Street
* APNs: 005-151-29, 34, 35, 43, 48, & 51
* Project Status: Visit Etrakit for Most Current Status and the Assigned Planner: http://permitting.cityofsantacruz.com/etrakit3/Search/project.aspx
Coastal Permit, Non-Residential Demolition Authorization Permit, Design Permit, Boundary Line Adjustment, Administrative Use Permit, and Heritage Tree Removal Permit, to demolish a commercial building, combine six parcels, and construct a six-story, 228-room hotel with 11,498 square feet of ground floor retail, banquet and conference space, restaurant, and bar on property located within the CBD (Central Business District)/CZ-O (Coastal Zone Overlay)/FP-O (Floodplain Overlay) zone district and within the Front Street/Riverfront subarea of the Downtown Plan. The project requires approval of a Section 408 Permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers to allow for the placement of fill between the levee and the proposed building and to allow for the development of an outdoor extension area adjacent to the Riverway path.
Join the Applicant Virtually via Zoom
ZOOM MEETING ID: 833 6519 2514
DIRECT ZOOM LINK: Cruz Hotel ( https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83365192514 )
Don't have a smart phone or device?
Call-in using a regular phone. You will be prompted to enter the Meeting ID provided above. Dial (select one of the following, if the first doesn't work try the next number):
Contact info:
Applicant: Stephen Chan, SCFS Venture LLC - schan [at] eaglepointhotels.com
City of Santa Cruz Project Planner: Ryan Bane - rbane [at] cityofsantacruz.com
For all information regarding this project, please visit the 324 Front Street web page: https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-departments/planning-and-community-development/planning-division/active-planning-applications-and-status/significant-project-applications/324-front-street
Cruz Hotel: Proposed Project Virtual Community Meeting
|Import into your personal calendar
ZOOM MEETING ID: 833 6519 2514
DIRECT ZOOM LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83365192514
For more event information: https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/Home/Compo...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 8th, 2021 4:45 PM
