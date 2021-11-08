

* Date: Tuesday, November 16th, 2021

* Time: 6:00pm to 7:30pm

* Where: Virtual Webinar - Zoom



Virtual Community Meeting: Proposed Project - Cruz Hotel

Date:11/16/2021 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Zoom Meeting

Santa Cruz, California 95060



Join the Applicant, Stephen Chan with SCFS Venture LLC, for the opportunity to view the proposed project design, ask questions, and provide feedback.



Project Information

* Project Size: Significant Development Project

* City of Santa Cruz Project Number: CP21-0051

* Addresses: 310, 316, 320, 322, 324, 328 Front Street

* APNs: 005-151-29, 34, 35, 43, 48, & 51

* Project Status: Visit Etrakit for Most Current Status and the Assigned Planner:



Coastal Permit, Non-Residential Demolition Authorization Permit, Design Permit, Boundary Line Adjustment, Administrative Use Permit, and Heritage Tree Removal Permit, to demolish a commercial building, combine six parcels, and construct a six-story, 228-room hotel with 11,498 square feet of ground floor retail, banquet and conference space, restaurant, and bar on property located within the CBD (Central Business District)/CZ-O (Coastal Zone Overlay)/FP-O (Floodplain Overlay) zone district and within the Front Street/Riverfront subarea of the Downtown Plan. The project requires approval of a Section 408 Permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers to allow for the placement of fill between the levee and the proposed building and to allow for the development of an outdoor extension area adjacent to the Riverway path.



Join the Applicant Virtually via Zoom

Date: Tuesday, November 16th, 2021

Time: 6:00pm to 7:30pm

Where: Virtual Webinar - Zoom

ZOOM MEETING ID: 833 6519 2514



DIRECT ZOOM LINK: Cruz Hotel (



Don't have a smart phone or device?

Call-in using a regular phone. You will be prompted to enter the Meeting ID provided above. Dial (select one of the following, if the first doesn't work try the next number):

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

ZOOM MEETING ID: 833 6519 2514



Contact info:

Applicant: Stephen Chan, SCFS Venture LLC -

City of Santa Cruz Project Planner: Ryan Bane -



Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 8th, 2021 4:45 PM