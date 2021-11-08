



The event will be held in person at OACC. If you are planning to attend in person, please review OACC’s Onsite Visitor Policy. Donations are greatly appreciated and will support programs. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. This year, OACC’s Friendsgiving event will recognize Native American Heritage Month and honor Indigenous lands while hosting a canned-food drive. General admission is free if you bring a canned food donation.“In the Land of my Ancestors” celebrates the living legacy of Ann Marie Sayers, a beloved Ohlone elder. Ohlone people are not federally recognized as indigenous nations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Ann Marie used the Indian Allotment Act of 1887 to reclaim her traditional land in Indian Canyon, which is the only federally recognized Indian territory for over 300 miles from Sonoma to the coast of Santa Barbara in California. The film screening will be followed by a conversation with filmmaker Ruch Chitnis.Learn more about Rucha’s work at http://www.awomanslens.com Learn more about Indian Canyon at http://www.indiancanyonlife.org The event will be held in person at OACC. If you are planning to attend in person, please review OACC’s Onsite Visitor Policy. Donations are greatly appreciated and will support programs. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/friendsgiving2021/

