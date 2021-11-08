



Join Indivisible East Bay on Fight Back Friday for our Freedom to Vote: Time to Act! protest event to urge the Senate to act swiftly to pass robust national standards for federal elections, and to use every lever of power and influence to get this done.



Friday, November 12 @ 5 – 6pm PST



RSVP:



More info on Fight Back Friday weekly protests for voting rights here:



This rally is part of a voting rights week of actions & rallies throughout the nation:





This is Fight Back Friday's TENTH WEEKLY RALLY! This time we're in collaboration with the

Declaration for American Democracy Coalition and partners. Join us!



Extremist politicians have spent the year putting up barriers to voting in one state after another and are now drawing districts to benefit themselves, carving up communities and attempting to drown out the voices of millions of American voters for the next decade.



The American people have responded by coming together to demand Congress act. The House already passed sweeping legislation to protect our freedom to vote and realize the promise of democracy for all.



Now, we’re working together to ensure that the Senate delivers for the American people so all our voices are heard and we can elect people who will deliver for us.



That’s why we’re mobilizing during the Senate’s next recess in November when lawmakers will return home (Nov 8th - Nov 13th) for a Freedom to Vote: Time to Act week of action.



Voting Rights Now!





NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS



Declaration for American Democracy

Indivisible

Common Cause

Public Citizen

End Citizens United Action Fund

Let America Vote Action

Face the Music

Unitarian Universalist Assoc.

Common Defense

Future Coalition

Common Defense

