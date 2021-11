Young and old march from Sproul Plaza to MLK Civic Center

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

As part of an internation day of solidarity for COP 26, protesters assembled in the Universoty of California Sproul Plaza in Berkeley to make sign and banners. Understanding that their future is on the line, they mobilized to demand action that centers people not fossil fuel billionaire. They marched thorugh several of Berkeley's streets and then down to MLK Civic Center Park where they heard speakers and performers.The emphasis was on climate justice "now" and many wore shirts demanding "more climate action, less hot air." One sign said "the wrong Amazon is burning." Most marchers were college aged though seniors were there too in the event that was organized by 350 Bay Area.See all high resolution photos here