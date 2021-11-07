Join the AIRC for a virtual conversation and cooking demonstration with guest speakers Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, founders of Cafe Ohlone.
Co-sponsored by the UCSC Cowell Coffee Shop.
Learn more about Cafe Ohlone by visiting their website: https://www.makamham.com/maknuunu-who-we-are
The American Indian Resource Center at UCSC (AIRC) is dedicated to supporting the needs of American Indian students and increasing Native visibility on campus by advocating student centered programs, cultural events, and tools for academic success and well being. The center serves as a vital link between American Indian students, the University, and tribal communities to foster growth through mentoring, leadership opportunities and scholarly development. The AIRC also serves as a supportive space for students to help ease the transition from home to campus life.
American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
https://airc.ucsc.edu/
https://www.facebook.com/AIRC.UCSC
|Date
|Friday November 19
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
|Location Details
|
Free Online Event. Webinar Registration:
https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bKzJscOqQz2h1Be2ihHF_A
|
For more event information: https://calendar.ucsc.edu/event/indigethan...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 7th, 2021 4:22 PM
