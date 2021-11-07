top
IndigeThanx 2021
Date Friday November 19
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorAmerican Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Location Details
Free Online Event. Webinar Registration:
https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bKzJscOqQz2h1Be2ihHF_A
Join the AIRC for a virtual conversation and cooking demonstration with guest speakers Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, founders of Cafe Ohlone.

Co-sponsored by the UCSC Cowell Coffee Shop.

Learn more about Cafe Ohlone by visiting their website: https://www.makamham.com/maknuunu-who-we-are


The American Indian Resource Center at UCSC (AIRC) is dedicated to supporting the needs of American Indian students and increasing Native visibility on campus by advocating student centered programs, cultural events, and tools for academic success and well being. The center serves as a vital link between American Indian students, the University, and tribal communities to foster growth through mentoring, leadership opportunities and scholarly development. The AIRC also serves as a supportive space for students to help ease the transition from home to campus life.

American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
https://airc.ucsc.edu/
https://www.facebook.com/AIRC.UCSC
For more event information: https://calendar.ucsc.edu/event/indigethan...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 7th, 2021 4:22 PM
