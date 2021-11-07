top
Santa Cruz Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Date Thursday November 25
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Food Not Bombs
300 Front St, Santa Cruz
This years community Thanksgiving meal will once again be hosted by Food Not Bombs, the Santa Cruz Homeless Union and Friends of Thanksgiving. Please join us at Lot 27, Front and Laurel Streets. Live music with Johnny and the Sweet Potato Pies.

Please bring blankets, tents, tarps and warm clothes to donate to our unhoused neighbors.

Everyone is welcome!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3132102106...

