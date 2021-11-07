This years community Thanksgiving meal will once again be hosted by Food Not Bombs, the Santa Cruz Homeless Union and Friends of Thanksgiving. Please join us at Lot 27, Front and Laurel Streets. Live music with Johnny and the Sweet Potato Pies.
Please bring blankets, tents, tarps and warm clothes to donate to our unhoused neighbors.
Everyone is welcome!
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Santa Cruz Community Thanksgiving Dinner
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday November 25
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
|Location Details
|300 Front St, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3132102106...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 7th, 2021 4:09 PM
