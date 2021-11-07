Learn about the laws protecting you from harassment and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression in the workplace.
Presented by staff from the Gender Equity & LGBTQ Rights Program at Legal Aid at Work
Tuesday, 11/16/2021 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT
More Info & Register: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/11/16/workshop-lgbtq-workers-know-your-rights
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / QueerView events for the week of 11/16/2021
|LGBTQ Workers Know Your Rights Workshop
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday November 16
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Legal Aid at Work & SF Public Library
|Location Details
|Virtual / online workshop
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 7th, 2021 9:49 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network