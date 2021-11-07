



Presented by staff from the Gender Equity & LGBTQ Rights Program at Legal Aid at Work



Tuesday, 11/16/2021 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT



More Info & Register:



Learn about the laws protecting you from harassment and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression in the workplace.Presented by staff from the Gender Equity & LGBTQ Rights Program at Legal Aid at WorkTuesday, 11/16/2021 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PTMore Info & Register: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/11/16/workshop-lgbtq-workers-know-your-rights Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 7th, 2021 9:49 AM