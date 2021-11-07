



Moderated by Sameea Kamal , Reporter, CalMatters Date and time: Wed, November 17, 2021 @ 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PSTRegister: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/latinos-draw-california-redistricting-and-the-path-to-the-2022-midterms-tickets-203232272197 Latinos are the largest community of interest in California. Our voices must be heard in the redistricting process!In less than one year, voters will once again head to the polls to determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C. through the 2022 Midterm Elections. Prior to the voting, however, Californians must redraw the political lines through a decennial process known as redistricting.No group has more at stake in redistricting, and how the lines are drawn, than California’s Latino community. As the state’s largest ethnic group, according to the 2020 Census, Latinos can help draw fair and equitable maps that actualize their growing political power in the state of California.During this event, the audience will hear from community-based organizations,researchers, and redistricting commissioners on what and why redistricting mattersto the Latino community, identify ways to get involved, and discuss how the outcomesof California’s redistricting process will influence the upcoming 2022 Midterm Elections.Panelists will include:--Dolores Huerta, President and Founder, Dolores Huerta Foundation--Ely Flores, Executive Director, Orange County Communities Organized for Responsible Development (OCCORD)--Sonni Waknin, Managing Attorney and Voting Rights Counsel, UCLA Latino Policy and Politics InitiativeModerated by Sameea Kamal , Reporter, CalMatters Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 7th, 2021 9:37 AM