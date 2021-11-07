top
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections
Latinos Draw California: Redistricting and the Path to the 2022 Midterms
Date Wednesday November 17
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorLatino Community Foundation
Location Details
Virtual event
Date and time: Wed, November 17, 2021 @ 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM PST

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/latinos-draw-california-redistricting-and-the-path-to-the-2022-midterms-tickets-203232272197

Latinos are the largest community of interest in California. Our voices must be heard in the redistricting process!

In less than one year, voters will once again head to the polls to determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C. through the 2022 Midterm Elections. Prior to the voting, however, Californians must redraw the political lines through a decennial process known as redistricting.

No group has more at stake in redistricting, and how the lines are drawn, than California’s Latino community. As the state’s largest ethnic group, according to the 2020 Census, Latinos can help draw fair and equitable maps that actualize their growing political power in the state of California.

During this event, the audience will hear from community-based organizations,
researchers, and redistricting commissioners on what and why redistricting matters
to the Latino community, identify ways to get involved, and discuss how the outcomes
of California’s redistricting process will influence the upcoming 2022 Midterm Elections.

Panelists will include:

--Dolores Huerta, President and Founder, Dolores Huerta Foundation

--Ely Flores, Executive Director, Orange County Communities Organized for Responsible Development (OCCORD)

--Sonni Waknin, Managing Attorney and Voting Rights Counsel, UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative

Moderated by Sameea Kamal , Reporter, CalMatters
lantinos.jpg
