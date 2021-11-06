top
Ancient Scorched Seeds and Indigenous Land Stewardship with Rob Cuthrell
Date Tuesday November 16
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/Author Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Register for this free online event:
https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/11-16-ancient-scorched-seeds-and-indigenous-land-stewardship-with-rob-cuthrell/
Archaeologists can analyze charred seeds and other plant remains to learn about relationships between people and the natural world deep into the past.

This talk will describe how a collaborative research project between Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, State Parks, and academic researchers utilized this type of information to explore how Indigenous peoples on the coast of San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties used prescribed burning to steward local landscapes. Guided by these findings, Amah Mutsun Land Trust is working to revitalize Indigenous-based stewardship of open spaces today.

About the Speaker

Rob Cuthrell is a researcher in archaeology and historical ecology who has studied relationships between Indigenous people and landscapes west of the Santa Cruz Mountains for over a decade. Currently, Rob works as a consultant for Amah Mutsun Land Trust managing a native plant propagation and restoration project on Año Nuevo Point.

👉Register for this free online event:
https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/11-16-ancient-scorched-seeds-and-indigenous-land-stewardship-with-rob-cuthrell/

This program is in support of the exhibit Seeds: Nature’s Artful Engineering, on view at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History through November 28.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 6th, 2021 2:58 AM
