Interview with Nate Gartrell on the Richmond, Vallejo, and Oakland Police Scandal
On October 13, Bay Area News Group reporter Nate Gartrell broke the story that the chiefs of the Richmond, Vallejo, and Oakland police departments became involved in a family dispute regarding the daughter of Richmond police chief Bisa French and Oakland police sergeant Lee French. Bisa French has been placed on administrative leave and investigations are open in all three East Bay police departments. On October 19, Brian Edwards-Tiekert and Cat Brooks interviewed Gartrell about the news on their KPFA weekday morning show.
Listen now:
(audio 24:31)
Richmond chief on leave after family member accuses her of violence, death threats in investigation that has ensnared three Bay Area police chiefs
Listen now:
