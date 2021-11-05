Interview with Nate Gartrell on the Richmond, Vallejo, and Oakland Police Scandal by UpFront, KPFA

Friday Nov 5th, 2021 7:01 PM

On October 13, Bay Area News Group reporter Nate Gartrell broke the story that the chiefs of the Richmond, Vallejo, and Oakland police departments became involved in a family dispute regarding the daughter of Richmond police chief Bisa French and Oakland police sergeant Lee French. Bisa French has been placed on administrative leave and investigations are open in all three East Bay police departments. On October 19, Brian Edwards-Tiekert and Cat Brooks interviewed Gartrell about the news on their KPFA weekday morning show.

