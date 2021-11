(audio 1:59:58)UpFront10.19.21 - 7:00amMore on Trumpworld links to January 6th; Where street violence meets state violence with Rev. Ben McBride; SF gears up for school board recall; Plus we get the scoop on an inter-departmental police scandalOn today’s show:0:08 – John Nichols ( @NicholsUprising ), national affairs correspondent for The Nation joins us to discuss the latest political developments on the January 6th riots at the US Capitol.0:34 – The Othering and Belonging Conference takes place this week. Reverend Ben McBride ( @benmcbride ), a spiritual leader and longtime activist for peace and justice in the Bay Area and Gerald Lenoir, a strategy Analyst at the Othering and Belonging Institute join us to discuss some of what will take place at the conference.1:08 – Tim Redmond, San Francisco political and investigative reporter of 30+ years and founding editor of 48 Hills joins us to discuss the San Francisco School Board recall petitions being certified.1:34 – We discuss the events surrounding the administrative leave of Richmond Police Chief Bisa French with Nate Gartrell ( @NateGartrell ) is a reporter for the Bay Area News Group who covers crime, politics, and corruption in Contra Costa County. UpFront delivers a mix of local, state, and international coverage through challenging interviews, civil debates, breaking updates, and in-depth discussions with authors. Monday-Friday, 7:00am PST. 94.1FM