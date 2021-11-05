top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
Interview with Nate Gartrell on the Richmond, Vallejo, and Oakland Police Scandal
by UpFront, KPFA
Friday Nov 5th, 2021 7:01 PM
On October 13, Bay Area News Group reporter Nate Gartrell broke the story that the chiefs of the Richmond, Vallejo, and Oakland police departments became involved in a family dispute regarding the daughter of Richmond police chief Bisa French and Oakland police sergeant Lee French. Bisa French has been placed on administrative leave and investigations are open in all three East Bay police departments. On October 19, Brian Edwards-Tiekert and Cat Brooks interviewed Gartrell about the news on their KPFA weekday morning show.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (16.8MB) | Embed Audio
(audio 24:31)


Read the original story:
Richmond chief on leave after family member accuses her of violence, death threats in investigation that has ensnared three Bay Area police chiefs

https://kpfa.org/episode/upfront-october-1...
§Full episode: Trumpworld & Jan 6; Street violence meets state violence; SF school board re
by UpFront, KPFA
Friday Nov 5th, 2021 7:01 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (137.3MB) | Embed Audio
(audio 1:59:58)


UpFront

10.19.21 - 7:00am

More on Trumpworld links to January 6th; Where street violence meets state violence with Rev. Ben McBride; SF gears up for school board recall; Plus we get the scoop on an inter-departmental police scandal

On today’s show:

0:08 – John Nichols (@NicholsUprising), national affairs correspondent for The Nation joins us to discuss the latest political developments on the January 6th riots at the US Capitol.

0:34 – The Othering and Belonging Conference takes place this week. Reverend Ben McBride (@benmcbride), a spiritual leader and longtime activist for peace and justice in the Bay Area and Gerald Lenoir, a strategy Analyst at the Othering and Belonging Institute join us to discuss some of what will take place at the conference.

1:08 – Tim Redmond, San Francisco political and investigative reporter of 30+ years and founding editor of 48 Hills joins us to discuss the San Francisco School Board recall petitions being certified.

1:34 – We discuss the events surrounding the administrative leave of Richmond Police Chief Bisa French with Nate Gartrell (@NateGartrell) is a reporter for the Bay Area News Group who covers crime, politics, and corruption in Contra Costa County.


UpFront delivers a mix of local, state, and international coverage through challenging interviews, civil debates, breaking updates, and in-depth discussions with authors. Monday-Friday, 7:00am PST. 94.1FM
https://kpfa.org/episode/upfront-october-1...
