Uhuru Furniture's Off-Site Warehouse Sale is ONE DAY ONLY: THIS SUNDAY!
SUNDAY, November 7th
from 11 am to 3 pm
Location is the beautiful Akwaaba Hall at 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland.
We are packed again! High quality furniture, priced to MOVE. Plus, with over 400 pieces of artwork, we are having a Buy One, Get One FREE on all art!
Buy Black Power products will be onsite including the Burning Spear Newspaper and Burning Spear Publications books, Decolonaise all-natural hair and skincare products, Uhuru Planet revolutionary apparel tshirts and tote bags, PLUS Uhuru Pies will be onsite with delicious all-natural, handcrafted sweet and savory pies and cookies. And all purchases above $50 gets a free Uhuru Cookie and all purchases above $100 gets a free 4” Uhuru Pies!
Thank you for supporting African community self-determination and liberation! To find out more about what you're supporting when you shop, donate or volunteer with Uhuru Furniture, click here: https://apedf.org/!
For more event information: https://uhurufurniture.blogspot.com/
