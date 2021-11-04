



Nov 14, 2021 @ 3:00 PM PT



RSVP for Zoom:



More info:



ACCESSIBILITY: The meeting will be closed captioned and ASL and Spanish interpretation is available upon request.





Organized by the California PPC Policy & Education working group, this mid-November webinar has an all-star lineup of presenters:



--Tom Goldtooth, Chair of the Indigenous Environmental Network

--William Barber III with the Climate Reality Project

--Jacqueline Patterson, Chair of the Chisholm Legacy Project

--Josiah Edwards with the Sunrise Movement



Climate change is a uniquely pressing crisis. It brings us face to face not only with the injustice of ecological devastation, but with a “perfect storm” of interlocking injustices including poverty, racism, militarism, and religious nationalism.



This webinar’s speakers will help us better understand the nature of this crisis while providing critical insight into ways Indigenous communities and people of color are especially impacted.



Urgent calls to action will be shared. Please join us as we face the crisis of the century with awareness, hope, empathy and action!

