Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Climate Crisis: A “Perfect Storm” of Interlocking Injustices for Poor, Indigenious, POC
Date Sunday November 14
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorCA Poor People's Campaign
Emailcalifornia [at] poorpeoplescampign.org.
Online via Zoom
The Climate Crisis: A “Perfect Storm” of Interlocking Injustices

Nov 14, 2021 @ 3:00 PM PT

RSVP for Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrfu-gqz0tHdZE8vz7uT4SRW_EWnegBVpw

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2968616356800760/

ACCESSIBILITY: The meeting will be closed captioned and ASL and Spanish interpretation is available upon request.


Organized by the California PPC Policy & Education working group, this mid-November webinar has an all-star lineup of presenters:

--Tom Goldtooth, Chair of the Indigenous Environmental Network
--William Barber III with the Climate Reality Project
--Jacqueline Patterson, Chair of the Chisholm Legacy Project
--Josiah Edwards with the Sunrise Movement

Climate change is a uniquely pressing crisis. It brings us face to face not only with the injustice of ecological devastation, but with a “perfect storm” of interlocking injustices including poverty, racism, militarism, and religious nationalism.

This webinar’s speakers will help us better understand the nature of this crisis while providing critical insight into ways Indigenous communities and people of color are especially impacted.

Urgent calls to action will be shared. Please join us as we face the crisis of the century with awareness, hope, empathy and action!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2968616356...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 4th, 2021 4:44 PM
by CA Poor People's Campaign
Thursday Nov 4th, 2021 4:44 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2968616356...
