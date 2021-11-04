The Climate Crisis: A “Perfect Storm” of Interlocking Injustices
Nov 14, 2021 @ 3:00 PM PT
RSVP for Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrfu-gqz0tHdZE8vz7uT4SRW_EWnegBVpw
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2968616356800760/
ACCESSIBILITY: The meeting will be closed captioned and ASL and Spanish interpretation is available upon request.
Organized by the California PPC Policy & Education working group, this mid-November webinar has an all-star lineup of presenters:
--Tom Goldtooth, Chair of the Indigenous Environmental Network
--William Barber III with the Climate Reality Project
--Jacqueline Patterson, Chair of the Chisholm Legacy Project
--Josiah Edwards with the Sunrise Movement
Climate change is a uniquely pressing crisis. It brings us face to face not only with the injustice of ecological devastation, but with a “perfect storm” of interlocking injustices including poverty, racism, militarism, and religious nationalism.
This webinar’s speakers will help us better understand the nature of this crisis while providing critical insight into ways Indigenous communities and people of color are especially impacted.
Urgent calls to action will be shared. Please join us as we face the crisis of the century with awareness, hope, empathy and action!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 11/14/2021
|Climate Crisis: A “Perfect Storm” of Interlocking Injustices for Poor, Indigenious, POC
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday November 14
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|CA Poor People's Campaign
|california [at] poorpeoplescampign.org.
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2968616356...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 4th, 2021 4:44 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network