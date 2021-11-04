top
Related Categories: California | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 11/ 9/2021
Fast Food Workers Strike for Safe Conditions & Fair Wages in California
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday November 09
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFight for $15
Emailniousha.farhangi [at] thefightfor15.org
Location Details
Multiple strike locations in the SF Bay Area and Sacramento region
Join California’s Striking Fast Food Workers on Tuesday Nov. 9

Next Tuesday California fast-food workers are going on strike. Since the start of the pandemic, workers have led strikes at over 300 locations in the name of safety and justice on the job. Californians up and down the coast will gather in support of fast-food workers, whose fight for safe conditions, fair wages and the right to organize is more urgent than ever.

They're just getting started: Now fast-food workers and their allies are organizing for AB 257, a landmark piece of legislation that would create Fast Food Sector Councils to give workers a voice on the job and the ability to hold their employers accountable.

They’ll be striking and rallying with elected officials who support AB 257—and highlighting that politicians are either with the workers or with global corporations. AB 257 fell several votes short earlier in the year, but we have another opportunity to get it passed in January 2022.

Actions are taking place all over the state. Check out the details below and contact niousha.farhangi [at] thefightfor15.org for more information, or go to: https://fastfoodjusticeahora.com/

BAY AREA & STATE CAPITAL REGIONS:

Sacramento region: 11:00am @ Palisades Park, 9601 Lake Natoma Dr, Orangevale, CA 95662
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JMBt04hlILm5xl4BeT4nwsxKAGAUNWk5/view

Oakland: 11:00am @ Planet Fitness Parking Lot. 610 Hegenberger Rd. Oakland, CA 94621
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d_ePqLMNR_7N5jUV_f8Dz3L0ADCfsFdr/view

Silicon Valley region: 10:00am @ Parking lot, 200 E Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CA 95008
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MFL6sEwA0inqVwOF-u7rNeKk7sSH-uFE/view

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

San Diego: 10:00am @ 850 Boundary St San Diego, CA 92102
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zfw3P_nOt51eybtYJbzJTVRaZz2rTq3G/view

Los Angeles County:
8:30am @ 1231 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754
11:30am @ Parking lot, 159 W. 85th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2:30pm @ 8150 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pe_3PlIIBqRTu5ih1C36MTMlw7u0xdxI/view
screenshot_2021-11-04_at_11-09-31_fast_food_justice_ahora.png
For more event information: https://fastfoodjusticeahora.com/

