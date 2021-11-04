



Next Tuesday California fast-food workers are going on strike. Since the start of the pandemic, workers have led strikes at over 300 locations in the name of safety and justice on the job. Californians up and down the coast will gather in support of fast-food workers, whose fight for safe conditions, fair wages and the right to organize is more urgent than ever.



They're just getting started: Now fast-food workers and their allies are organizing for AB 257, a landmark piece of legislation that would create Fast Food Sector Councils to give workers a voice on the job and the ability to hold their employers accountable.



They’ll be striking and rallying with elected officials who support AB 257—and highlighting that politicians are either with the workers or with global corporations. AB 257 fell several votes short earlier in the year, but we have another opportunity to get it passed in January 2022.



Actions are taking place all over the state.



BAY AREA & STATE CAPITAL REGIONS:



Sacramento region: 11:00am @ Palisades Park, 9601 Lake Natoma Dr, Orangevale, CA 95662

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JMBt04hlILm5xl4BeT4nwsxKAGAUNWk5/view



Oakland: 11:00am @ Planet Fitness Parking Lot. 610 Hegenberger Rd. Oakland, CA 94621

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d_ePqLMNR_7N5jUV_f8Dz3L0ADCfsFdr/view



Silicon Valley region: 10:00am @ Parking lot, 200 E Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CA 95008

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MFL6sEwA0inqVwOF-u7rNeKk7sSH-uFE/view



SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA



San Diego: 10:00am @ 850 Boundary St San Diego, CA 92102

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zfw3P_nOt51eybtYJbzJTVRaZz2rTq3G/view



Los Angeles County:

8:30am @ 1231 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754

11:30am @ Parking lot, 159 W. 85th Place, Los Angeles, CA

2:30pm @ 8150 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pe_3PlIIBqRTu5ih1C36MTMlw7u0xdxI/view

