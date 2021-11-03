Labor, Forever Wars and Environmental Crisis



Labor, Forever Wars and Environmental CrisisWhat's the connection?Humanists & Non-Theists of First Unitarian Universalist Society of San FranciscoNovember 14, 1:00-2:30 PM (On Zoom)Michael Eisenscher is a 5-decade long veteran of labor, peace, environmental and other social justice struggles. He is a delegate to the Alameda Labor Council from Peralta Federation of Teachers. He taught the Labor Economics course at Laney College for six years. He is co-founder of the Alameda Labor Council Climate & Environmental Justice Caucus and Labor Rise for Climate, Jobs, Justice & Peace, and is a member of Labor Network for Sustainability. For nearly 14 years he was National Coordinator of US Labor Against the War.He will discuss the interconnection of militarism, the environmental crisis and the labor movement and address the questions: Can we decarbonize our economy if we don't also demilitarize our foreign policy? Is it possible to transition to a sustainable renewable energy society without making fossil fuel and other workers road kill on the path to the future?Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 898 3642 9943Passcode: 905873Dial by your location+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) For more event information: http://UUSF.ORG/Flame

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 3rd, 2021 11:21 PM