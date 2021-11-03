Labor, Forever Wars and Environmental Crisis
What's the connection?
Humanists & Non-Theists of First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
November 14, 1:00-2:30 PM (On Zoom)
Michael Eisenscher is a 5-decade long veteran of labor, peace, environmental and other social justice struggles. He is a delegate to the Alameda Labor Council from Peralta Federation of Teachers. He taught the Labor Economics course at Laney College for six years. He is co-founder of the Alameda Labor Council Climate & Environmental Justice Caucus and Labor Rise for Climate, Jobs, Justice & Peace, and is a member of Labor Network for Sustainability. For nearly 14 years he was National Coordinator of US Labor Against the War.
He will discuss the interconnection of militarism, the environmental crisis and the labor movement and address the questions: Can we decarbonize our economy if we don't also demilitarize our foreign policy? Is it possible to transition to a sustainable renewable energy society without making fossil fuel and other workers road kill on the path to the future?
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89836429943?pwd=eUpoVXZJM0ZyMTRLODFaaEtQYXJxQT09
Meeting ID: 898 3642 9943
Passcode: 905873
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
