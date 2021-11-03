A rally was held during the opening of the Larry Itliong Reseach Center in Poplar, California. The daughter of UFWOC workers Al Rojas and Elena Rojas along with Johnny Itliong the son of Filipino farm organizer Larry Itliong spoke out.

In commemoration of the life of California Filipino farmworker organizer Larry Itliong, a research center was opened in the farm town of Poplar, California. It also brought together the Itliong and Rojas family. Larry Itliong and farmworker organizers Al and Elena Rojas worked together in the Central Valley and it was in Poplar, California that the farm owners with guns attacked the home of the Rojas family and the field union hiring hall. Elena Rojas was injured and nearly died from her wounds. After the Itliong research center opening reception, a march was held to a rally where Desaree Rojas, the daughter of Al Rojas and Johnny Itliong both spoke and other participants were interviewed.