Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Labor & Workers
"Voices Of Struggle" At Opening Of Larry Itliong Reseach Center At Poplar, California
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Nov 3rd, 2021 7:27 PM
A rally was held during the opening of the Larry Itliong Reseach Center in Poplar, California. The daughter of UFWOC workers Al Rojas and Elena Rojas along with Johnny Itliong the son of Filipino farm organizer Larry Itliong spoke out.
rojas_desaree_poplar.jpg
In commemoration of the life of California Filipino farmworker organizer Larry Itliong, a research center was opened in the farm town of Poplar, California. It also brought together the Itliong and Rojas family. Larry Itliong and farmworker organizers Al and Elena Rojas worked together in the Central Valley and it was in Poplar, California that the farm owners with guns attacked the home of the Rojas family and the field union hiring hall. Elena Rojas was injured and nearly died from her wounds. After the Itliong research center opening reception, a march was held to a rally where Desaree Rojas, the daughter of Al Rojas and Johnny Itliong both spoke and other participants were interviewed.

Additional media:
UFWA Farmworker Organizers Struggle In Poplar, CA With Desiree Rojas
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/10-28-21-ufwa-farmworker-organizers-struggle-in-poplar-ca-rojas-organizers

Dolores Huerta "History Lesson" On Larry Itliong At Opening Of Center of Larry Itliong Reseach
https://youtu.be/DZXYwfke0_s

Que Viva! Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM

Salinas Farm Workers, The UFWA And The Filipino Farmworkers In The 1930’s
https://youtu.be/GT0U9dGwJpI

Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov-Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/ZuVDgT9GDlY

Delano Manongs
https://www.pbssocal.org/shows/kvie-viewfinder/episodes/kvie-viewfinder-delano-manongs

Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Governor with Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/ZuVDgT9GDlY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr_qiUXfX38
§UFWOC Union Organizer Elena Rojas Injured In Farm Owners Terror Attack
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Nov 3rd, 2021 7:27 PM
sm_img_2608.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
United Farm Workers Organizing Committee UFWOC union organizer Elena Rojas was nearly killed in that attack on her home and the union field office in Poplar, California in 1972.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr_qiUXfX38
§Participants At The Poplar Rally
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Nov 3rd, 2021 7:27 PM
sm_img_2800.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Participants at the Poplar rally where Desaree Rojas and Johnny Itliong spoke out about the history and the struggles today.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr_qiUXfX38
§Filpino Farm Workers Were Massively Exploited and Discriminated Against
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Nov 3rd, 2021 7:27 PM
sm_img_2701.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Filipiino farm workers in California faced tremendous exploitation and racist discrimination by the farm owners.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr_qiUXfX38
§Filipino Farm Worker Union Larry Itliong
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Nov 3rd, 2021 7:27 PM
sm_img_2587.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The most important Filipino farmworker union organizer in California was Larry Itliong. Decades after his death his life is only now being commemorated and mentioned by the UFWA including Delores Huerta.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr_qiUXfX38
§The Rojas Home and Union Office In Poplar, Caliifornia
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Nov 3rd, 2021 7:27 PM
sm_img_2546.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
This was the Rojas home and union office in Poplar, California.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr_qiUXfX38
§Part of The Rally Participants.
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Nov 3rd, 2021 7:27 PM
sm_img_2781.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some of the rally participants in Poplar, California
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr_qiUXfX38
§UFWOC Union Office and Rojas Home Attacked
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Nov 3rd, 2021 7:27 PM
sm_img_2592.jpg
original image (1738x2659)
Although there was a terror gun attack at the UFWOC offices in Poplar, California none of the criminals were arrested. The police let them leave after they shot up the Rojas home and union field office nearly killing Elena Rojas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr_qiUXfX38
