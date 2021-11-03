From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Voices Of Struggle" At Opening Of Larry Itliong Reseach Center At Poplar, California
A rally was held during the opening of the Larry Itliong Reseach Center in Poplar, California. The daughter of UFWOC workers Al Rojas and Elena Rojas along with Johnny Itliong the son of Filipino farm organizer Larry Itliong spoke out.
In commemoration of the life of California Filipino farmworker organizer Larry Itliong, a research center was opened in the farm town of Poplar, California. It also brought together the Itliong and Rojas family. Larry Itliong and farmworker organizers Al and Elena Rojas worked together in the Central Valley and it was in Poplar, California that the farm owners with guns attacked the home of the Rojas family and the field union hiring hall. Elena Rojas was injured and nearly died from her wounds. After the Itliong research center opening reception, a march was held to a rally where Desaree Rojas, the daughter of Al Rojas and Johnny Itliong both spoke and other participants were interviewed.
Additional media:
UFWA Farmworker Organizers Struggle In Poplar, CA With Desiree Rojas
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/10-28-21-ufwa-farmworker-organizers-struggle-in-poplar-ca-rojas-organizers
Dolores Huerta "History Lesson" On Larry Itliong At Opening Of Center of Larry Itliong Reseach
https://youtu.be/DZXYwfke0_s
Que Viva! Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM
Salinas Farm Workers, The UFWA And The Filipino Farmworkers In The 1930’s
https://youtu.be/GT0U9dGwJpI
Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov-Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/ZuVDgT9GDlY
Delano Manongs
https://www.pbssocal.org/shows/kvie-viewfinder/episodes/kvie-viewfinder-delano-manongs
Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Governor with Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/ZuVDgT9GDlY
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
