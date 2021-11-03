top
Related Categories: East Bay | International | Environment & Forest Defense
The Glasgow Climate Summit – What The Sierra Club Won't Tell You
Date Saturday November 13
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSuds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Emailinfo [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
Location Details
Online, Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/Glasgow_SSS_211113 to receive your personal link for this event.
Although no one in the climate justice movement expects much from the global climate summit in Glasgow, it does provide a platform for activity and discussion. There will be an alternative summit and demonstrations around the world on November 6th. Join the speakers at this forum, who will report on the actions and discussions about the state of the climate justice movement and particularly on the growing eco-socialist wing of the movement.

Anne Petermann – Executive Director of the Global Justice Ecology Project
John Foran – professor of sociology at UC Santa Barbara, involved with several programs including Environmental Studies
Phil Gasper –teaches philosophy at Madison College in Wisconsin and has been an environmental activist for over 40 years

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
suds_forum_flyer_-_2021-11.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (192.6KB)
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org

