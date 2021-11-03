Although no one in the climate justice movement expects much from the global climate summit in Glasgow, it does provide a platform for activity and discussion. There will be an alternative summit and demonstrations around the world on November 6th. Join the speakers at this forum, who will report on the actions and discussions about the state of the climate justice movement and particularly on the growing eco-socialist wing of the movement.
Anne Petermann – Executive Director of the Global Justice Ecology Project
John Foran – professor of sociology at UC Santa Barbara, involved with several programs including Environmental Studies
Phil Gasper –teaches philosophy at Madison College in Wisconsin and has been an environmental activist for over 40 years
Related Categories: East Bay | International | Environment & Forest Defense
Saturday November 13
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Panel Discussion
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
info [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
Online, Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/Glasgow_SSS_211113 to receive your personal link for this event.
