

we are joined by SF Bay Area People's Assembly, COP26 began October 30th in Glasgow, UK, These diplomats, politicians, and lawyers will claim to speak on behalf of the people of Earth, but they are unlikely to embody the deep desire for climate action and ecological protection prevalent among the vast majority of global citizens. Even though the crisis is spiraling out of control, world leaders are likely to continue the pattern of failure set in the last 25 COPs, favoring business interests and the status quo over human wellbeing.we are joined by http://codepinkgoldengate.org and we are gathering for a people's assembly, Global Assembly is organizing worldwide people’s assemblies, with deliberations among regular people standing in stark contrast to the elite deliberations happening at COP26. Each attempt to answer this question: “How can humanity address the climate and ecological crisis in a fair and effective way?” join us. For more event information: Https://triplejustice.org

