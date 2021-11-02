More than four decades ago, city residents gathered at People’s Park and began a shared garden on top of what was previously a parking lot. Years later, community members have continued the multigenerational project. By “rehabilitating” the community vegetable garden, we provide free food and health care to people on the Southside of Berkeley.



Join us every month on the Full Moon (November 18th) to gather and rehabilitate our community's green space. Together we sing, garden, and dance to celebrate the love found in Peoples Park.



“We hope everyone can benefit from it, that People’s Park as a whole can demonstrate its value by providing a community space. Our emphasis on community sharing and providing alternatives to commercial agriculture is also what guides us to "fight the machine," as Mario Savio would speak. For more event information: http://peoplespark.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 2nd, 2021 7:22 PM