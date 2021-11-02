10:00 AM - 10:00 AM





Registration is Required:



Please meet us on the riverwalk, on the corner of Beach St. and 3rd St, located near the train trestle by the Boardwalk.



There will be limited roadside parking available, so please plan accordingly.



Due to public health and safety concerns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting participation in our cleanup events. Registration is required. All volunteers will be required to follow the Covid-19 safety instructions, detailed below.



Volunteers under the age of 18 MUST be accompanied by an adult.



Every participant must complete THREE waivers, including the volunteer waiver, a Covid-19 waiver and a City of Santa Cruz waiver. We will have waivers available at the event, however, participants are encouraged to complete this paperwork in advance to save time and bring it with you on the day of the event. Anyone under the age of 18 will require a parent or guardian’s signature on both documents.



We recommend that all volunteers wear closed-toed shoes, dress in layers, wear sun protection, and bring a filled reusable water bottle. Save Our Shores encourages volunteers to avoid single-use plastics at our cleanups. Learn more about our current campaigns to reduce plastic pollution.



All cleanup materials are provided, including trash bags, grabbers, and disposable gloves. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own.



You can download the Save Our Shores Marine Tally App (Apple, Google) in advance of the cleanup and use it to record the debris you collect, or you can use the paper data cards that we will provide at the event.



Covid Safety Instructions:



* Participants must maintain a social distance of 6ft from others at all times.

* Participants must wear a face mask or face covering at all times.

* Participants should avoid touching surfaces, and don’t touch your face.

* Participants should wash your hands as soon as possible with soap and warm water. Use hand sanitizer until it is possible to wash your hands with soap and water.

* Use of a disposable trash bag is recommended, the use of reusable buckets is not recommended.

* Gloves should be worn at all times. We recommend disposable gloves to prevent spreading germs. If you use reusable gloves, remove and wash them immediately. To remove gloves safely, pull glove off at your wrist and pull down toward your fingers to help turn the gloves inside out. Throw gloves away immediately after use.

* Participants should not pick up Personal Protective Equipment Unless you can do so safely with a grabber and separate disposable bag.

* Data will be collected using mobile applications to prevent the exchange of materials between event facilitators and participants.



If you have additional questions, please contact us at



This event is held in partnership with the City of Santa Cruz. Join Save Our Shores for a cleanup along the San Lorenzo River!Registration is Required: https://saveourshores.salsalabs.org/sanlorenzorivercleanupnov13/index.html Please meet us on the riverwalk, on the corner of Beach St. and 3rd St, located near the train trestle by the Boardwalk.There will be limited roadside parking available, so please plan accordingly.Due to public health and safety concerns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are limiting participation in our cleanup events. Registration is required. All volunteers will be required to follow the Covid-19 safety instructions, detailed below.Volunteers under the age of 18 MUST be accompanied by an adult.Every participant must complete THREE waivers, including the volunteer waiver, a Covid-19 waiver and a City of Santa Cruz waiver. We will have waivers available at the event, however, participants are encouraged to complete this paperwork in advance to save time and bring it with you on the day of the event. Anyone under the age of 18 will require a parent or guardian’s signature on both documents.We recommend that all volunteers wear closed-toed shoes, dress in layers, wear sun protection, and bring a filled reusable water bottle. Save Our Shores encourages volunteers to avoid single-use plastics at our cleanups. Learn more about our current campaigns to reduce plastic pollution.All cleanup materials are provided, including trash bags, grabbers, and disposable gloves. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own.You can download the Save Our Shores Marine Tally App (Apple, Google) in advance of the cleanup and use it to record the debris you collect, or you can use the paper data cards that we will provide at the event.Covid Safety Instructions:* Participants must maintain a social distance of 6ft from others at all times.* Participants must wear a face mask or face covering at all times.* Participants should avoid touching surfaces, and don’t touch your face.* Participants should wash your hands as soon as possible with soap and warm water. Use hand sanitizer until it is possible to wash your hands with soap and water.* Use of a disposable trash bag is recommended, the use of reusable buckets is not recommended.* Gloves should be worn at all times. We recommend disposable gloves to prevent spreading germs. If you use reusable gloves, remove and wash them immediately. To remove gloves safely, pull glove off at your wrist and pull down toward your fingers to help turn the gloves inside out. Throw gloves away immediately after use.* Participants should not pick up Personal Protective Equipment Unless you can do so safely with a grabber and separate disposable bag.* Data will be collected using mobile applications to prevent the exchange of materials between event facilitators and participants.If you have additional questions, please contact us at volunteer [at] saveourshores.org This event is held in partnership with the City of Santa Cruz. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1495861777...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 2nd, 2021 11:49 AM