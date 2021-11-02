Ecuador President's Neoliberal Economic Reforms Face Broad Opposition by Harvey Goldberg

Tuesday Nov 2nd, 2021 6:31 AM

Protesters march in Cotapaxi Province in Ecuador

October 27, 2021

Photo credit: Conaie Comunicacion



At issue are the economic policies Ecuador will pursue as it struggles to recover from a deep pandemic related recession and massive unemployment. President Lasso is facing opposition in Ecuador's National Assembly, legal challenges in the courts, and last week, militant protests in the streets. Also at issue is the future of Lasso’s presidency. Ecuador is a country with a history of forcing unpopular Presidents to leave office early.

