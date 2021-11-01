The Palo Alto Humane Society and Sweet Farm are joining forces to launch a thought-provoking speaker series. Join the Virtual Conversation: "Scaling Animal Advocacy through Tech & Innovation", November 13th, 2:30-3:30pm. Featuring: Pat Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods and Nate Salpeter, Co-Founder of Sweet Farm exploring new ways to create a more sustainable and compassionate world with positive impacts on animals, plants, and the planet. FREE event. Register at:
https://bit.ly/Humane-Planet Sponsored by ZOOM Marketing.
The Palo Alto Humane Society and Sweet Farm present Scaling Animal Advocacy through Tech & Innovation
WHEN: Saturday, November 13, 2021 - 2:30 to 3:30pm
WHERE: Zoom
TICKETS: FREE
Register at https://bit.ly/Humane-Planet
https://www.paloaltohumane.org/event/scaling-animal-advocacy-through-tech-innovation/
Palo Alto Humane Society
Free
Related Categories: Peninsula | Animal Liberation
|Scaling Animal Advocacy through Tech & Innovation
|Date
|Saturday November 13
|Time
|2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Palo Alto Humane Society and Sweet Farm
|Location Details
|Online at https://bit.ly/Humane-Planet
|
For more event information: http://paloaltohumane.org/
