Related Categories: Peninsula | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 11/13/2021
Scaling Animal Advocacy through Tech & Innovation
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday November 13
Time 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorPalo Alto Humane Society and Sweet Farm
Location Details
Online at https://bit.ly/Humane-Planet
The Palo Alto Humane Society and Sweet Farm are joining forces to launch a thought-provoking speaker series. Join the Virtual Conversation: "Scaling Animal Advocacy through Tech & Innovation", November 13th, 2:30-3:30pm. Featuring: Pat Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods and Nate Salpeter, Co-Founder of Sweet Farm exploring new ways to create a more sustainable and compassionate world with positive impacts on animals, plants, and the planet. FREE event. Register at:
https://bit.ly/Humane-Planet Sponsored by ZOOM Marketing.

The Palo Alto Humane Society and Sweet Farm present Scaling Animal Advocacy through Tech & Innovation

WHEN: Saturday, November 13, 2021 - 2:30 to 3:30pm

WHERE: Zoom

TICKETS: FREE
Register at https://bit.ly/Humane-Planet
https://www.paloaltohumane.org/event/scaling-animal-advocacy-through-tech-innovation/
Palo Alto Humane Society

Free
sm_759_v0.jpg
original image (1767x1178)
For more event information: http://paloaltohumane.org/

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 1st, 2021 9:11 PM
