





The Palo Alto Humane Society and Sweet Farm present Scaling Animal Advocacy through Tech & Innovation



WHEN: Saturday, November 13, 2021 - 2:30 to 3:30pm



WHERE: Zoom



TICKETS: FREE

Register at

https://www.paloaltohumane.org/event/scaling-animal-advocacy-through-tech-innovation/

Palo Alto Humane Society



