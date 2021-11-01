San Francisco authors read from their work. That means you, too.

San Francisco located stories given preference.



Loose-leaf authors

scat

ter

words in

the wind sha

dow

of a library





Here's a recent work read:



Between the heat and Greta Thunberg lies the whole of America,

Still romancing road trips

Sky trips

Cheap stuff from Amazon

And a mythos that if only you had the expanse of a continent

You'd be as righteous and grand and pious and independent

As George Washington, who raped black women to supply his

Substitute for fossil fuels





And another:



Jack Hirschman



Jack the magnificent translator,

The charge d'affaire of North Beach plump words to the world,

Drank his Stalinovich vodka with a bobbing scoop of ice cream,

Then took to the air waves with a little murmur,

Trailing Italian and Spanish rime into the brisk begotten vaporous sky above Coit Tower.



I hosted him once,

He and four others;

Paid them car fare to Bernal.



And now?

His slushy pronunshiation

Won't fit into a single poem or eulogy,

But comes spilling out the alleys and cracked windows

Of the little town smelling of focaccia if you wake early enough.

Aye, North Beach.

Aye, aye, Jack Hirschman.

You've escaped the neighborhood and gone on tour.



And one more:



Let Sleeping Dogs Lie



The neat, sweet, and big as life stenciled stick-on film

Adheres to windows beautifully:

Black

Lives

Matter



Yet when I wonder out loud,

"Enough to end the private ownership of the Earth?"

The shushing begins.



I guess if you peel that lettering on film off your window

There's no need to feel like a dog in heat,

Humping everybody's morality trousers



And you can go back to backing Trump

By default as he collects the ground rent

at 500 California Street.





No, no, really; just one more:



SPRAWL



You, know, even in San Francisco

Where the fog clogs the valleys

And cars gum up the streets,

There are plenty of vacancies

Obscuring the view that we could have.



The Ohlone landscape you can fantasize

Of scrub and sand and rock

Only needs the natives--all of 'em:

Everybody sporting a Giants cap or jersey--

To embrace the free market pricing

"We are on indigenous land" belly-ache-ers

And righteous do-gooders abhor,

Apply it to land as though Occupy San Francisco

Meant the land was ours,

And demand the titled landowners

Fork the location rent over.

That's what it means to eat the rich on their own tines.

That, kiddies, would obliterate land speculation

And give open space scrub and sand and rock

A kick in the Ramaytush.



and how 'bout one for this week?





Amnesia



Give me Columbus Day sans the Indians,

Sans the free-loaders, sans the socialists,

Sans the bison, sans the snail darter,

Sans the carrier pigeon, sans Bears Ears,

Sans the whole of the Americas.



Give me Columbus Day with

Only the Atlantic, grey and vast,

Or blue and green and vast,

With impossibly beautiful blond highlights at

Start and end of day,

Luring the dauntless voyager

To China and India

And nothing, absolutely nothing in between.



And from a short while ago:



Pore over and pour out the poor.

Another study, please!

Grab some data off the "net."

Convene a panel.

Conceive a syllabus:

List a course . . . Poverty 302, meets

In McClellan Hall, Room 407,Thursday afternoons.



Or, in a fit of pique at the dawdle:

Tax the rich,

Eat the rich,

Build houses, buildings,

Skyscrapers to the stars

Filled with running water and

Microwavable food, plus organic

Vegetables.



But whatever

Whatever

whatever you do,

Don't simply earnestly behave like the soil out of which they were formed was every bit theirs as yours.





From this past weekend:



Sabbath in San Francisco

(At Civic Center upon seeing the city's homeless village adjacent the Main Library, and then viewing a City Hall steps rally by Sudanese in favor of restoration of civilian government in Sudan)



On the other side of Jordan

Lies the promised land--

Jehovah said so--



For the Sudanese lost boys,

For Aunt Midge,

For the vets

Of wars and the streets

Of CRT denial

Of the puny property tax on land.



On the other side of Van Ness

Lies the opera house and Herbst Auditorium

Where the UN was born



For the healing of the nations,

For the deconstruction of colonialism

For the slow travail of one earth, one people.



On the other side of your life

Lies your body, aching for return, with the

Words of Natalie Merchant and Phil Ochs in mind:



"Which side are you on?"

and

"I guess I'll have to do it while I'm here." For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 1st, 2021 7:02 PM