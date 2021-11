Veterans for Peace Chapter 46 and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County invite the public to join them in reclaiming and celebrating Armistice Day on Thursday, November 11, at Window on the Bay in Monterey, CA. Gather at 10:30 am with flags, bells, and signs to say “NO” to more wars and demand justice and peace, at home and abroad. Download and share the PDF flyer: https://bit.ly/3CERz4c Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 1st, 2021 12:55 PM