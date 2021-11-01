From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
|Armistice/Veterans Day Celebration
|Date
|Thursday November 11
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Veterans For Peace-Monterey County Chapter 46
|mikedevfp46 [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|831-536-4940
|Location Details
|Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave., Monterey, CA
