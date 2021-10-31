PICS OF VIOLENCE OUTSIDE D.A. BOUDIN EVENT TO BE RELEASED;
PUBLIC'S HELP NEEDED TO ID ASSAILANT
Civil Rights Attorney Donald Wagda will hold a press conference to release photos of ‘John Doe 1,’ an attendee of D.A. Chesa Boudin's July 8, 2021 town hall event who physically attacked veteran LGBT activist Michael Petrelis outside the event.
WHO: Donald Wagda, Esq.; and Michael Petrelis, Advocate
WHAT: News Conference
DATE/TIME: Monday, Nov. 1 at 1:00 pm
LOCATION: Sidewalk outside Manny's cafe
ADDRESS: 3092 16th Street, San Francisco, California
Surveillance images obtained from the San Francisco Police Department depict the moment in which the assailant forcibly grabbed the activist's wrist, as well as images of the assailant’s face and distinctive "Polytheism" tee shirt.
Petrelis was outside Boudin's event calling attention to the DA's broken promise to establish a truth, justice and reconciliation commission emulating the South African model of law enforcement accountability.
"We need the public's assistance to identify the attacker so he may be held civilly accountable under the law," said Wagda. “We strongly encourage anyone who knows the identity of the assailant to email my client, Mr. Petrelis at mpetrelis [at] aol.com,” added Wagda.
The case is Petrelis v. John Does #1-10, Case No. CGC-21-595655 in the Superior Court of California for the County of San Francisco.
###
