



We're excited to tell you about our latest victories to protect polar bears, beluga whales, caribou and migratory birds. Kristen Monsell, senior attorney and litigation director of our Oceans program, will give an update on these wins and detail some of the other crucial work to protect the Arctic and save Alaska's wildlife.



Date & Time: Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET



RSVP:





ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity



https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/about/



At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.



Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.



We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.



Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612

Join the Center for Biological Diversity for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar to hear some great news about our work in Alaska, including the Arctic.We're excited to tell you about our latest victories to protect polar bears, beluga whales, caribou and migratory birds. Kristen Monsell, senior attorney and litigation director of our Oceans program, will give an update on these wins and detail some of the other crucial work to protect the Arctic and save Alaska's wildlife.Date & Time: Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ETRSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/7Q73EbN9pkaFmOCVBx5oGA2 ABOUT: Center for Biological DiversityAt the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway, St. #800, Oakland, CA 94612 Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 31st, 2021 10:53 AM