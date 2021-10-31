top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Apache's Oak Flat Holy Land Vandalized Again in Struggle Against Copper Mine
by Apache Stronghold
Sunday Oct 31st, 2021 10:45 AM
Late Thursday evening, on October 28, a representative of the Apache Stronghold found three of the four crosses of an Apache holy ground toppled and found ceremonial eagle feathers left lying on the ground.
screenshot_2021-10-29_4.44.52_pm__1_.png
OAK FLAT HOLY GROUND VANDALIZED AGAIN
Vandals topple and destroy crosses, eagle feathers at Oak Flat Campground

By Apache Stronghold
Censored News

OAK FLAT, Arizona – Late Thursday evening, on October 28, a representative of the Apache Stronghold found three of the four crosses of an Apache holy ground toppled and found ceremonial eagle feathers left lying on the ground.

This a repeat of the same action that took place on March 17, 2018.

The Apache Stronghold is demanding an immediate response from the U.S. Forest Service and law enforcement officials and is asking local and national leaders to condemn this hate crime and to help ensure that it does not happen again. Law enforcement has been called on to investigate the action and pursue those responsible for this targeted crime towards the Apache people and their religious practices.

"We gather at this site for blessings and healings, it is our Church, "said Dr. Wendsler Nosie, Sr., an Apache Stronghold leader and a former San Carlos Apache Tribal Chairman. "This is the second time that we are seeing this level of violence against us here, we need more protection."

The Tonto National Forest is the land manager of Oak Flat which is supposed to be protected by the U.S. Government by Treaty with the Apache People. It is also supposed to be protected under various laws, including the American Indian Religious Freedom Act.

It is still unclear whether damage or vandalism has also occurred to other sites at Oak Flat, especially those sites newly exposed after this summer's fire.

Images of the desecration taken by Dr. Nosie on October 28, 2021:

More information at: http://apache-stronghold.com/about-us.html Instagram: @protectoakflat

Twitter: @ProtectOakFlat, @BECKETlaw

Published at Censored News and Indybay.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/10/oak-flats-holy-ground-destroyed-by.html
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/10/oak...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 192.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code