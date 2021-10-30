Thursday, November 4, 2021 @ 6:00 PM
RSVP: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/a/saving-roe
Saving Roe – What's at Stake? is this year's fundraising event for Planned Parenthood Northern California Action Fund (PPNorCal Action Fund).
Funds raised through this event will empower our efforts to protect patient's access to safe, legal, reproductive health care here in California and across the nation.
California | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
|Saving Roe – What’s at Stake? Rally & Fundraiser for Health Care w/ Planned Parenthood
|Date
|Thursday November 04
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Planned Parenthood Northern CA
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 30th, 2021 12:31 PM
