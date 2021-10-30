



RSVP:



Saving Roe – What's at Stake? is this year's fundraising event for Planned Parenthood Northern California Action Fund (PPNorCal Action Fund).



Funds raised through this event will empower our efforts to protect patient's access to safe, legal, reproductive health care here in California and across the nation.

