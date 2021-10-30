top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | International | U.S. | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
The Old International Hotel and the Brotherhood of Black Sleeping Car Porters
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney
Saturday Oct 30th, 2021 9:48 AM
A historic African-American hotel in Richmond, California were Black Train Porters organized the first ever union, the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters in the early 1920s.
sm_250391258_4474583265957568_3134854655973162219_n.jpg
original image (843x780)
THE OLD INTERNATIONAL HOTEL AND THE BROTHERHOOD OF BLACK SLEEPING CAR PORTERS
by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney.
Photo credit: Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney.

At Ethel Dotson's historic International Hotel located on 396-South Street was built in 1900, it was where the Brotherhood of Black Sleeping Car Porters Union members would eat and stay starting in in 1924 when they would come to Richmond, California,

At that time the Pullman company serviced its cross-country rail cars at the huge plant on Carlson and South, the western terminus of their runs. There was the Pullman Hotel that served the layover white workers on the corner of Carlson (since demolished).

Black porters stayed at the International Hotel about a block away, where there were 20 small second story rooms and a large reception area on the ground floor.

The International Hotel was the center of much organizing and socializing that eventually led to the establishing of the national Brotherhood of Black Sleeping Car Railroad Porters Union. That building still stands today. It was also a after-hours joint and night club according to Ethel Dotson, when I interviewed in the early 1990s for the RICHMOND POST.

There was a large stage on the ground level where such performers as Billie Holiday, Cab Calloway and other celebrities would gather to entertain the railroad porters during the World War II era. According to Ethel and a few tenants that lived there at the time; said the old International Hotel was haunted.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 192.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code