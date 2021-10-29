top
Prints & Protest: The Legacy of Poster Making in Social Justice Movements
Date Friday November 05
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Emailinfo [at] oacc.cc
Phone510-637-0455
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th Street
Oakland, CA 94607
Bay Area printmakers and community artists reflect on the role of printmaking in social justice movements. The Bay Area has been the site of powerful protest efforts advocating for radical social change and a more equitable, inclusive world for all communities, especially those disempowered by the status quo. Accompanying these protests are striking artistic expressions in the form of print posters. Hear from a panel of community individuals about the enduring significance and power of print posters in inspiring social change. Speakers include Art Hazelwood, Joanna Ruckman, Michelle Mouton, and Sharat Lin.

This panel is presented in conjunction with The Art of Protest exhibition that features protest posters from the 1960s and 70s to the present, the majority of which were created by university students at UC Berkeley and UC Santa Cruz. It is presented in partnership with Sharat Lin (curator of The Art of Protest) and Art Hazelwood (author of Mission Gráfica: Reflecting a Community in Print). Donations are greatly appreciated and will support programs. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

This event will be held in-person at Oakland Asian Cultural Center. RSVP at oacc.cc to receive the latest updates. Donations are appreciated and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Sponsored by the Oakland Asian Cultural Center
For more event information: https://oacc.cc

