Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation
Habitat Now! the eco walking tour that'll make you wince
Date Saturday October 30
Time 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco, CA
(meet in the lobby)
Plants and animals don't need a stinking badge.

They don't need your "adoption" nor contributions to WWF or the Sierra Club. They need habitat.

The surest way to leave The Wild alone, and animals and plants with plenty habitat is for humans to use human habitat efficiently, leaving more habitat for non-human species.

Come on a FREE walking tour introducing, by way of a survey of SF social movement history, a way to achieve human habitat efficiency without intrusive government regulation!

Socialize land values!
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

