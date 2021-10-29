Plants and animals don't need a stinking badge.



They don't need your "adoption" nor contributions to WWF or the Sierra Club. They need habitat.



The surest way to leave The Wild alone, and animals and plants with plenty habitat is for humans to use human habitat efficiently, leaving more habitat for non-human species.



Come on a FREE walking tour introducing, by way of a survey of SF social movement history, a way to achieve human habitat efficiency without intrusive government regulation!



Socialize land values!

