Coyote Creek Volunteer Trash Clean Up Day w/ Trash Punx
TIME: Saturday, Oct. 30 @ 8:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.
MORE INFO: https://www.thetrashpunx.org/events
LOCATION: Coyote Creek: 1200 Notting Hill Drive, San Jose, CA 95131
* Look for The Trash Punx Tent *
PARKING: Parking is available along the street on Notting Hill Drive
WHAT TO BRING: Smartphone (to check-in via QR code), mask, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, closed-toed shoes, re-usable bottle w/ water, sunscreen, sunglasses
WHAT TO EXPECT: Volunteers will use their smartphone to check-in via QR code. Please arrive on time as the safety talk will start shortly after check-in. The Trash Punx will provide a litter stick, gloves and trash bags.
ABOUT: The Trash Punx
https://www.thetrashpunx.org/thestory
Justin Imamura (Founder): "Everyday as I drove around my city I would notice trash everywhere. I would say to myself, "Why isn't anyone doing anything about this? Who's in charge of cleaning this up?" Then, one day I decided that enough was enough. I was going to put my money... actually my hands where my mouth was and do something about it."
Our Mission: “Cleaning up our World, one piece of trash at a time.”
Our Values: Love | Conservation | Collaboration | Leadership | Innovation
Coyote Creek: 1200 Notting Hill Drive, San Jose, CA 95131 - Look for The Trash Punx Tent
Masks required. Please follow CA COVID guidelines :https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 29th, 2021 10:14 AM
