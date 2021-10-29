8:30 AM - 11:00 AM





TIME: Saturday, Oct. 30 @ 8:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.



MORE INFO:



LOCATION: Coyote Creek: 1200 Notting Hill Drive, San Jose, CA 95131

* Look for The Trash Punx Tent *



PARKING: Parking is available along the street on Notting Hill Drive



WHAT TO BRING: Smartphone (to check-in via QR code), mask, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, closed-toed shoes, re-usable bottle w/ water, sunscreen, sunglasses



WHAT TO EXPECT: Volunteers will use their smartphone to check-in via QR code. Please arrive on time as the safety talk will start shortly after check-in. The Trash Punx will provide a litter stick, gloves and trash bags.





ABOUT: The Trash Punx



https://www.thetrashpunx.org/thestory



Justin Imamura (Founder): "Everyday as I drove around my city I would notice trash everywhere. I would say to myself, "Why isn't anyone doing anything about this? Who's in charge of cleaning this up?" Then, one day I decided that enough was enough. I was going to put my money... actually my hands where my mouth was and do something about it."



Our Mission: “Cleaning up our World, one piece of trash at a time.”



