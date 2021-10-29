top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 10/30/2021
Coyote Creek Volunteer Trash Clean Up Day w/ Trash Punx
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 30
Time 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorThe Tash Punx
Location Details
Coyote Creek: 1200 Notting Hill Drive, San Jose, CA 95131 - Look for The Trash Punx Tent

Masks required. Please follow CA COVID guidelines :https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
Coyote Creek Volunteer Trash Clean Up Day w/ Trash Punx

TIME: Saturday, Oct. 30 @ 8:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M.

MORE INFO: https://www.thetrashpunx.org/events

LOCATION: Coyote Creek: 1200 Notting Hill Drive, San Jose, CA 95131
* Look for The Trash Punx Tent *

PARKING: Parking is available along the street on Notting Hill Drive

WHAT TO BRING: Smartphone (to check-in via QR code), mask, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, closed-toed shoes, re-usable bottle w/ water, sunscreen, sunglasses

WHAT TO EXPECT: Volunteers will use their smartphone to check-in via QR code. Please arrive on time as the safety talk will start shortly after check-in. The Trash Punx will provide a litter stick, gloves and trash bags.


ABOUT: The Trash Punx

https://www.thetrashpunx.org/thestory

Justin Imamura (Founder): "Everyday as I drove around my city I would notice trash everywhere. I would say to myself, "Why isn't anyone doing anything about this? Who's in charge of cleaning this up?" Then, one day I decided that enough was enough. I was going to put my money... actually my hands where my mouth was and do something about it."

Our Mission: “Cleaning up our World, one piece of trash at a time.”

Our Values: Love | Conservation | Collaboration | Leadership | Innovation
sm_creek.jpg
original image (1000x667)
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 29th, 2021 10:14 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 192.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code