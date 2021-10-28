Other





Extremely pissed about recent attacks on abortion rights and want to do something about it? We are too! On December 1, the Supreme Court is hearing a Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which could overturn Roe v. Wade. We're launching a letter writing pressure campaign to fill the Justices mailboxes with our demands that they rule to uphold the Jackson Women's Health Organization and protect the personal sovereignty, dignity, and health of the American people.* Join us for a letter writing party at New Valencia Hall (747 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109) from 1-3pm on Saturday, November 6. *** Not able to be there? Here's some template language to get you started.**We believe written letters will have a bigger impact than email, but you can also submit via the court's website at https://www.supremecourt.gov/contact/contact_pio.aspx . At the hall, we'll provide materials (stamps, paper, envelopes, template language) and inspiration.**** You must be fully vaccinated and ok with wearing a mask while in the hall** If you email your letters to us, we can print and send them for you! Email your letter to us at reproductivejustice.sf [at] gmail.com ** We'll have stamps there but encourage you to bring some if you can