This will be a super fun, short event where we will hear from amazing speakers, interact with local media, and rally behind affordable solar! We will also be joined by our amazing co-sponsors from local Indivisible, 350, Climate Reality Project, and Solar Rights Alliance chapters!
Please wear yellow or orange if you have it. We’ll have signs along with sun, solar panel and battery costumes in the mix, too. RSVP and get excited for an incredible event that can help us #SaveSolar in California!
RSVP Here: https://secure.everyaction.com/kHrfm8sd0E-dBh8OR10Wqw2
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/701784984547562
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 11/ 1/2021
|Nightmare on PG&E Street: Rally to Save California Solar
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday November 01
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Save CA Solar (Bay Area)
|colette [at] solarrights.org
|Location Details
|PG&E San Francisco Headquarters, 77 Beale St, San Francisco, CA 94105
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 9:43 PM
Add Your Comments
