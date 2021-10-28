top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Nightmare on PG&E Street: Rally to Save California Solar
Date Monday November 01
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSave CA Solar (Bay Area)
Emailcolette [at] solarrights.org
Location Details
PG&E San Francisco Headquarters, 77 Beale St, San Francisco, CA 94105
This will be a super fun, short event where we will hear from amazing speakers, interact with local media, and rally behind affordable solar! We will also be joined by our amazing co-sponsors from local Indivisible, 350, Climate Reality Project, and Solar Rights Alliance chapters!

Please wear yellow or orange if you have it. We’ll have signs along with sun, solar panel and battery costumes in the mix, too. RSVP and get excited for an incredible event that can help us #SaveSolar in California!
RSVP Here: https://secure.everyaction.com/kHrfm8sd0E-dBh8OR10Wqw2
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/701784984547562
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 9:43 PM
