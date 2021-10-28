Here are some 28 online events taking place over the next week (and starting at 3:00 am tomorrow, October 29th), featuring people such as Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Timothy Snyder, Vandana Shiva, Eve Olney, George Caffentzis, Ban Ki-moon, David Harvey, Christiana Figueres, Charles Eisenstein, Michael Kazin, Sarah Jaffe, Tariq Ali, Isabel Wilkerson, and many others.



These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, the UK, and Australia (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.



Upcoming Online Events:Fri, 10/29, 3 am through 12/10 -- Join David Graeber Tribute LSE Anthropology Friday Seminar Series -- In Honour of David Graeber: Exploring the Fissures and Cracks -- An LSE Anthropology Seminar series that strives to come to terms with our dear colleague and friend’s extraordinary intellectual generosity and optimism. In each session, two anthropologists will lead a critical discussion on one of David Graeber’s key gifts of writing, exploring the fissures and cracks, as David liked to, in order to grow our thoughts and actions. Chaired by Alpa Shah -- 29 October 2021: ***Value***; Chris Gregory (Australian National University Emeritus Prof Anthropology) and Don Kalb (Bergen Prof Anthropology); 12 November 2021: ***Debt***; Keith Hart (Goldsmiths Anthropology Emeritus Prof Anthropology) and Maka Suarez (Princeton Institute of Advanced Studies Fellow); 19 November 2021 ***Fragments of an Anarchist Anthropology***; Keir Martin (Oslo Assoc Prof Anthropology) and Ayça Çubukçu (LSE Assoc Prof LSE Sociology): 26 November 2021 ***Myth***; Megan Laws (LSE Fellow Anthropology) - Giulio Ongaro (LSE Postdoc Anthropology) and Andrej Grubačić (California Institute of Integral Studies Professor Anthropology): 3 December 2021 ***Bureaucracy***; Nayanika Mathur (Oxford Assoc Professor Anthropology) and Michael Herzfeld (Harvard Monrad Research Professor of the Social Sciences): 10 December 2021 ***Bullshit Jobs***; Mao Mollona (Goldsmiths Senior Lecturer Anthropology) and Andrew Sanchez (Cambridge Associate Professor Anthropology):Fri, 10/29, 6 am -- Ethel Rosenberg: A Cold War Tragedy -- A loving mother. A courageous idealist. The first woman in the US to be executed for a crime other than murder -- On 19 June 1953, Ethel Rosenberg was electrocuted along with her husband for espionage on behalf of the Soviet Union, orphaning their two young boys. Regarded at the time by J. Edgar Hoover as the ‘trial of the century’, the story of her execution has a much more human side; a tale of a woman with dreams of becoming an opera singer who instead found herself battling the social mores of the 1950s. A woman whose life was barbarically cut short on the basis of tainted evidence for a crime she almost certainly did not commit -- Join author and historian Anne Sebba as she brings to life Ethel Rosenberg’s tragic story with dramatic prison letters that Ethel exchanged with her husband, lawyer, and psychotherapist over a three-year period, as well as interviews with Ethel's two sons and others who knew her, including a fellow prisoner -- Anne Sebba is an award winning biographer, historian and author of eleven books. A former Reuters Foreign Correspondent, she is a broadcaster and regularly appears on television talking about her books, mostly biographies of women including Jennie Churchill, Mother Teresa and Laura Ashley. She is a former chair of Britain's 10,000 strong Society of Authors and lecturer who gives talks to a variety of audiences in the US and UK as well as on cruises and is a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Historical Research. Anne is also a Trustee of The National Archives Trust -- Organised by The National Archives, the official archive and publisher for the UK government, and for England and Wales:Fri, 10/29, 11 am -- Show up for History: Decolonizing the "Nation of Immigrants" Myth -- Dunbar-Ortiz discusses her book, "NOT A Nation of Immigrants": Settler Colonialism, White Supremacy, and a History of Erasure & Exclusion -- The College of Marin's Umoja Equity Institute Presents... Show up for History: Decolonizing the "Nation of Immigrants" Myth -- Join us as Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz discusses the themes in her latest book, “NOT A Nation of Immigrants: Settler Colonialism, White Supremacy, and a History of Erasure and Exclusion." Sponsored by the COM Puente and Umoja Learning Communities -- Exploring centuries of mythmaking, created for the benefit of white settlers, Dunbar-Ortiz lays bare the ugly truth of the United States and issues a call to action to acknowledge settler colonialism, dissect and dismantle the systems that uphold it, and rewrite the history and the future of the country -- Dunbar-Oritz will be in conversation with Professor Walter Turner:Fri, 10/29, 4 pm -- Founded on Settler Violence -- Beloved activist and scholar Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz shares her latest work, Not "a Nation of Immigrants": Settler Colonialism, White Supremacy, and a History of Erasure and Exclusion, in conversation with activist Brandon Benallie, a cofounder of the K’é Infoshop -- Whether in political debates or discussions about immigration around the kitchen table, many Americans, regardless of party affiliation, will say proudly that we are a nation of immigrants. Dunbar-Ortiz asserts this ideology is harmful and dishonest because it serves to mask and diminish the US's history of genocide, white supremacy, slavery, and structural inequality, all of which we still grapple with today -- Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz grew up in rural Oklahoma in a tenant farming family. She has been active in the international Indigenous movement for more than 4 decades and is known for her lifelong commitment to national and international social justice issues. Dunbar-Ortiz is the winner of the 2017 Lannan Cultural Freedom Prize, and is the author or editor of many books, including An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, a recipient of the 2015 American Book Award. She lives in San Francisco. Connect with her at reddirtsite.com or on Twitter @rdunbaro -- Brandon Benallie is of the Towering House Diné born for the Badger Clan of the Hopi. He was raised by strong Diné women and femmes in Dził Yizhiin (Black Mesa, Arizona) and T’iists’óóz Ńdeeshgizh (Crownpoint, NM). Brandon has spent most of his life involved with the protection and restoration of lands and water harmed by capitalism and settler colonization. He is a founding collective member of the K’é Infoshop Collective, which is based in Tséghahoodzaní (Window Rock, AZ), and is a radical anarchist and communist collective raising awareness for Black and Indigenous liberation:Fri, 10/29, 6 pm -- Timothy Snyder and Nora Krug: On Tyranny - Graphic Edition -- Historian Timothy Snyder and Artist Nora Krug discuss "On Tyranny Graphic Edition" in conversation with Paul Constant -- We are enormously grateful to present this virtual programming highlighting one of the most crucial, vital, essential books published in recent years, historian Timothy Snyder’s utterly powerful On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, now in a new illustrated edition (Ten Speed Press), with artwork by award-winning German-American artist Nora Krug. “Timothy Snyder’s On Tyranny is already an essential read, but the book’s analysis of the mechanics of authoritarianism, fascism, and other forms of tyranny is even more potently delivered in its graphic edition, illustrated by Nora Krug. Krug’s playful but powerful and evocative drawings and diagrams amplify the important ideas in On Tyranny and serve as the sugar to help the reader digest the medicine of the book’s cautionary look at threats to democracy—Shepard Fairey. “It is impossible to overstate the urgency of Timothy Snyder’s handbook for recognizing and resisting the normalization of barbarism. Nora Krug illustrates with soulful beauty and the moral clarity of an artist who never flinches. The combination is as hopeful as it is devastating. Krug’s illustrated edition of On Tyranny is more than an instant classic. It is an act of resistance—and a gift of love.”—Joshua Oppenheimer -- Timothy Snyder is Levin Professor of History at Yale University, and the author of Our Malady, The Road to Unfreedom, and Black Earth, among other works -- Nora Krug is a widely published illustrator, artist, and author whose books include Kamikaze and Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home, which received a National Book Critics Circle Prize -- Paul Constant is a co-founder of the Seattle Review of Books and a fellow at Civic Ventures, a public policy incubator based in Seattle:Sat, 10/30, 2 to 10 am -- Festival of Wellbeing 2021 -- Care for the climate; care for the Earth; care for the people -- This all-day event will take place online via Zoom -- Following the success of last year’s event, we are delighted to announce speakers for this year’s online all-day event which will celebrate ‘wellbeing’ from many angles -- Speakers include: Russell Brand, broadcaster and author; Lily Cole, activist and broadcaster; Beth Collier, nature allied psychotherapist and founder of Wild in the City. Charles Eisenstein, author and activist; Satish Kumar, editor emeritus, Resurgence & Ecologist; Annie Lennox, singer and activist; Caroline Lucas MP; Michael Morpurgo, author; Ann Pettifor, economist and author of The Case for the Green New Deal; Paul Polman, co-founder and chair of IMAGINE; Kim Samuel, activist, professor, and researcher; Vandana Shiva, founder of Navdanya, activist and author; Elif Shafak, best-selling author; Beccy Speight, chief executive RSPB; Judy Ling Wong, honorary president, Black Environment Network; Farhana Yamin, an internationally recognised environment lawyer:Sat, 10/30, 6:30 am to Sun, 10/31, 12:30 pm -- Murray Bookchin #100: TRISE 2021 Conference -- 2021 marks the 100 years anniversary of the birth of Murray Bookchin, founding theorist of social ecology. His thought has influenced both urban and rural social movements around the world, including one of the most significant emancipatory experiences of our time – the social revolution in Rojava -- Through the 20 books and numerous pamphlets he wrote, Bookchin formulated the thesis that domination of nature is a consequence of the exploitation of humans by humans. He exposed how the destruction of the natural world, far from being a historical necessity, is a byproduct of social modes of organization based on hierarchies and domination within human societies -- Based on such diagnosis, Bookchin developed a revolutionary agenda aiming to provide an alternative to a self-destructive capitalism. He dedicated most of his life promoting a radical transformation of society, towards a “communal society oriented towards human needs, responding to ecological imperatives, and developing a new ethics based on sharing and cooperation” -- The aim of this conference is to pay a tribute to the founder of social ecology and to further develop this body of work -- The program gathers citizens, researchers and activists whose interventions will address one of the following themes and categories: 1. Political Practice & Activism: In these sessions, the panelists will explore Bookchin‘s relations to social movements, lifestyle activism, traditional ideologies, and concrete practices related to social ecology. 2. Libertarian Municipalism: In these sessions, the panelists will explore Bookchin‘s political proposals and ideas on direct democracy, popular assemblies, municipalism & confederalism 3. Nature & Ecology: In these sessions, the panelists will explore Bookchin‘s view on the ecological crises, the relation to deep ecology and enviromentalism, and reflections on dialectical naturalism and ecological humanism. 4. Future Research: In this session, the panelists will explore on the possible future lines of inquire that social ecologists should explore and develop, how a social ecology research methodology should look like, etc. 5. Book Presentation: In this final session of the conference, editors and authors will present the latest books on social ecology, communalism and direct democracy:Sat, 10/30, 11 am -- Clipped Coins / Civilizing Money: Locke and Hume and Money and Capital -- George Caffentzis, the author of both Clipped Coins and Civilizing Money is joined by Peter Linebaugh and Carl Wennerlind -- Clipped Coins situates John Locke’s philosophy of knowledge and his political theory within his engagement in British monetary debates of the 17th and 18th century. Caffentzis contextualizes Locke’s economic thought within expanding capitalist accumulation on a world scale and money becoming the universal medium of exchange. Updated with a new introduction, foreword, and new material by the author, Clipped Coins, Abused Words, and Civil Government continues to make a significant intervention in contemporary debates around the history of capitalism, colonialism and philosophy -- George Caffentzis makes both an intervention in the field of monetary philosophy and into Marxist conceptions of the relation between philosophy and capitalist development. He vividly charts the ways in which Hume’s philosophy directly informed the project of ‘civilizing’ the people of the Scottish Highlands and pacifying the English proletariat in response to the revolts of both groups at the heart of the empire. Built on careful historical and philosophical detective work, Civilizing Money offers a stimulating and radical political reading of the ways in which Hume’s fundamental philosophical claims performed concrete political functions -- GEORGE CAFFENTZIS is a co-founder of the Midnight Notes Collective and coordinator of the Committee for Academic Freedom in Africa (CAFA). Caffentzis was a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Southern Maine for over 30 years before retirement -- PETER LINEBAUGH is a child of empire and went to Swarthmore College during the civil rights days. Besides authoring many books, he has taught at Harvard University and Attica Penitentiary, at New York University and the Federal Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois. He used to edit Zerowork and was a member of the Midnight Notes Collective -- CARL WENNERLIND is professor of history at Barnard College, Columbia University and the author of Casualties of Credit. Carl has also co-authored a monograph with Margaret Schabas entitled A Philosopher’s Economist: Hume and the Rise of Capitalism:Sat, 10/30, 1 pm -- "American Sage: Spiritual Teachings of Emerson" by Barry Andrews -- Author Barry Andrews discusses his new book, "American Sage: The Spiritual Teachings of Ralph Waldo Emerson" -- Even during his lifetime, Ralph Waldo Emerson was called the Sage of Concord, a fitting title for this leader of the American Transcendentalist movement. Everything that Emerson said and wrote directly addressed the conduct of life, and in his view, spiritual truth and understanding were the essence of religion. Unsurprisingly, he sought to rescue spirituality from decay, eschewing dry preaching and rote rituals -- Unitarian minister Barry M. Andrews has spent years studying Emerson, finding wisdom and guidance in his teachings and practices, and witnessing how the spiritual lives of others are enriched when they grasp the many meanings in his work. In American Sage, Andrews explores Emerson's writings, including his journals and letters, and makes them accessible to today's spiritual seekers. Written in everyday language and based on scholarship grounded in historical detail, this enlightening book considers the nineteenth-century religious and intellectual crosscurrents that shaped Emerson's worldview to reveal how his spiritual teachings remain timeless and modern, universal and uniquely American -- This program is presented by the Transcendentalism Council of First Parish in Concord as a part of the 2021 Concord Festival of Authors:Sat, 10/30, 2 pm -- What the KPFA LSB elections signal about the direction of the Station -- How will the Local Station Board elections at KPFA effect the direction of the station? -- Our Bay Area's Pacifica Foundation radio station KPFA 94.1 FM is moving away from it’s radical roots. Burdened with intramural verbal aggression at its Local Station, Board meetings and lacking equal air time for alternative local politics, it prefers to be comfortable riding the river that is the two political party system -- KPFA, our listener-funded. community radio, is attempting to create a station that will appeal to only a neoliberal big donor base We Oakland Greens believe that the opposite would be the financial savior, namely, soliciting small donations from the many who are actually living the struggles that KPFA claims it champions -- This fundraiser for the Oakland Greens will be our regular town hall style format. After a fifteen-minute presentation on the future of KPFA and community powered media, we then will take your moderated questions -- The Oakland Greens invite you to our 2021 virtual fundraiser with author, blogger, and free media systems advocate Tracy Rosenburg -- Tracy Rosenberg has worked as Media Alliance’s Executive Director since 2007. She has organized and advocated for a free, accountable and accessible media system, focusing on the protection and sustainability of alternative media outlets monitored the mainstream media for accuracy and fair representation and facilitated the training of numerous nonprofit organizations and citizen’s groups in effective communications. She blogs on privacy, surveillance and media policy and is published frequently in newspapers and blogs around the country. She currently sits on the board of the Alliance for Community Media Western Region, serves on the anchor committee of the Media Action Grassroots Network and co-coordinates the Bay Area's anti-surveillance coalition Oakland Privacy:Sat, 10/30, 4 pm -- Tête-à-Tête (Virtual) -- The Tête-à-Tête brings together Diana Beresford-Kroeger, Seth Klein (live from Vancouver) and host Adrian Harewood to share their unique reflections on ways to heal the damaged earth and break the tightening trip of the climate crisis. World-renowned botanist Beresford-Kroeger is also a medical biochemist and author whose book To Speak for the Trees uniquely combines western scientific knowledge and the traditional concepts of the ancient world. Klein is an author, policy researcher, social activist, media commentator on public policy issues, and founder of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, a public policy research institute committed to social, economic and environmental justice. His life’s work has been immersed in climate change and inequality issues -- Botanist, medical biochemist, visionary and author DIANA BERESFORD-KROEGER possesses a unique combination of western scientific training and an understanding of the knowledge and methods of traditional and alternative sources. Her books include The Sweetness of a Simple Life, The Global Forest, Arboretum Borealis: A Lifeline of the Planet, Arboretum America: A Philosophy of the Forest, and A Garden for Life. A feature documentary about her work Call of the Forest: The Forgotten Wisdom of Trees, appeared in 2017. To Speak for the Trees: My Life’s Journey From Ancient Celtic Wisdom To a Healing Vision of the Forest harvests all of Beresford-Kroeger’s knowledge about why trees matter and why trees are a viable, achievable solution to climate change -- SETH KLEIN is the Team Lead and Director of Strategy with the Climate Emergency Unit. He served for 22 years as the founding director of the British Columbia office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), Canada’s foremost social justice think tank. He is now a freelance policy consultant, speaker, researcher and writer, and author of A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency. He is a founder, advisor and instructor for Next Up, a leadership program for young people committed to social and environmental justice -- Seth is a columnist with the National Observer, an adjunct professor with Simon Fraser University’s Urban Studies program, and remains a research associate with the CCPA’s BC Office -- ADRIAN HAREWOOD is co-anchor of CBC Ottawa News at 6 and Associate Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario. Harewood has been a guest host on national CBC programs such as As it Happens, The Current and Power & Politics:Sun, 10/31, 4 pm -- Please see the Thu, 11/4, 6 pm listing of the 2021 SLCC Tanner Forum on Social Ethics with Isabel Wilkerson, author of The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Great Migration and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents -- Questions must be submitted by October 31, at 4 p.m!Mon, 11/1, 4:30 am -- Chain Reactions - Protecting the Planet with Ban Ki-moon -- Former UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, will be giving his perspective on the chain reactions we need to address climate change -- As the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon´s priorities were to mobilize world leaders around a set of new global challenges, from climate change and economic upheaval to pandemics and increasing pressures involving food, energy and water -- One of his first major initiatives was the 2007 Climate Change Summit, followed by extensive diplomatic efforts that have helped put the issue at the forefront of the global agenda. Ban also led the efforts for the Paris Climate Agreement, which entered into force in 2016. Countries agreed to work to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and given the grave risks, to strive for 1.5 degrees Celsius -- Under Ban´s leadership in 2015 countries adopted a set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all as part of a new sustainable development agenda. Each goal has specific targets to be achieved until 2030 and to leave no one behind -- For this virtual event, Ban will be interviewed by CNBC presenter, Tania Bryer, and will answer questions about his legacy and how others can spark chain reactions:Mon, 11/1, 3 pm -- Pamela Paul: 100 THINGS WE'VE LOST TO THE INTERNET w/ Taffy Brodesser-Akner -- Pamela Paul discusses the pre-Internet age, offering powerful insights into both the profound and the seemingly trivial things we've lost -- It is hard to think of a single aspect of modern life that hasn't been altered by the Internet. Today we exist, for the most part, in filtered, isolated corners of cyberspace--a place that has slowly subsumed our physical habitats and all at once become our local library, office, bar, movie theater, and concert hall. But as we've gained the ability to gather without leaving our bedrooms or looking another person in the eye, many of the fundamentally human experiences that sustained us have silently disappeared -- In 100 short, never-before-published essays, enlivened with illustrations by Nishant Choksi, Pamela Paul presents a record of all the things we long for without realizing that they're gone as well as the things we're all too happy to let slip into the pre-Internet past—from voicemails to punctuation to civility. There are the small losses: postcards, the blessings of an adolescence largely spared of documentation, and the genuine surprises at high school reunions. But there are larger repercussions, too: weaker memories, the inability to entertain oneself, and the utter demolition of privacy -- Paul will be in conversation with Taffy Brodesser-Akner, a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine. She has also written for GQ, ESPN the Magazine, and many other publications. Fleishman Is in Trouble is her first novel:Mon, 11/1, 3 pm -- Punishing Immigrants: U.S. Immigration Enforcement and the PIC -- Calls for abolition and defund the police have at times been coupled with calls to abolish ICE and organizing against criminalization and punishment often includes targeting immigration enforcement. Immigrant rights work is increasingly connecting to the decades-long movement to abolish the prison industrial complex. This educational lecture seeks to support these efforts by encouraging political and data literacy regarding the intersection of the U.S. criminal punishment system (often called the criminal justice system) and U.S. immigration enforcement -- Topics that will be covered are some of the differences between immigration law and criminal law, a brief overview of the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration enforcement agencies, contemporary policies and programs that involve cooperation between immigration enforcement and police and the criminal punishment system, various categories of immigrants/immigration programs, patterns of detention and deportation, and differences between criminal and non-criminal deportations. We will also learn about some of the relevant data sources -- Speaker: Tamara K. Nopper is a sociologist, writer, educator, and editor with experience in Asian American community organizing, immigrant rights, and anti-war activism. She is the editor of We Do This ‘Til We Free Us: Abolitionist Organizing and Transforming Justice, a book of Mariame Kaba’s writings and interviews (Haymarket Books), and researcher and writer of several data stories for Colin Kaepernick’s Abolition for the People series. She is a Fellow at Data for Progress, an Affiliate of The Center for Critical Race and Digital Studies, a member of the inaugural cohort of the NYU Institute for Public Interest Technology, and a 2021-2022 Faculty Fellow at Data & Society as part of a cohort focused on race and technology -- This event is sponsored by Haymarket Books:Mon, 11/1, 6 pm -- Paul Auster discusses "Burning Boy" with Eric Lorberer -- Bestselling author Paul Auster makes a most welcome return to our Reading Series, this time virtually, to discuss Burning Boy: The Life and Work of Stephen Crane (Henry Holt), his new biography of an American literary icon and war reporter -- "Paul Auster’s all-in obsessive engagement with the 19th century Bad Boy of American literature, Stephen Crane, is brilliant and beautiful. Auster's mastery of the historical context, his writerly, troubled, imaginative insights into Crane’s character and the analysis of the works, all superb. And the prose is beautiful — lucid and clear, and yet lyrical and personal. I was deeply moved by his portrayal of Crane's relationships with Conrad and James and other writers of the time and Crane's common law wife, Cora, and his judgmental, bourgeois older brother William. And his delicacy regarding Crane’s other relations with women. All of it. What a story! This is more than a novel, more than a biography, more than a book of critical analysis. This is a significant work of literature. And the most profound homage of one writer to another that I’ve ever read.” —Russell Banks, author of Cloudsplitter and The Sweet Hereafter." -- Paul Auster is the bestselling author of 4 3 2 1, Sunset Park, Invisible, The Book of Illusions, and the New York Trilogy, among many other works. Among his honors are the Prix Médicis étranger for Leviathan, the Independent Spirit Award for the screenplay of Smoke, and the Premio Napoli for Sunset Park. In 2012, he was the first recipient of the NYC Literary Honors in the category of fiction. He has also been a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award (The Music of Chance), and the Edgar Award (City of Glass), His work has been translated into more than forty languages -- Eric Lorberer is the Executive Director of Rain Taxi, a nonprofit organization that publishes the nationally acclaimed quarterly Rain Taxi Review of Books and organizes the annual Twin Cities Book Festival:Tue, 11/2, 10 am -- The Austrian Revolution -- Join us for a discussion marking the publication of Otto Bauer’s magisterial work, The Austrian Revolution -- Austro-Marxism is best known for its municipal-policy reforms symbolized by ‘Red Vienna’―a vital part of the left’s intellectual and historical heritage. Otto Bauer’s book, available in English for the first time, tells the story of the Austrian Revolution with all the immediacy of a central participant, and all the insight of a brilliant and original theorist -- This book charts the disintegration of Austria-Hungary’s multinational empire and the revolutionary wave that led to short-lived council republics in Hungary and Bavaria. Along with a chronology of these revolutionary events, Bauer sets out his original views on the socialist transformation of capitalist society. His ideas are relevant to a multitude of contemporary strategies and movements, including Right to the City initiatives and the experiences of progressive municipal governments, making his work a crucial resource for the left today -- Speakers: Hilary Wainwright is a British sociologist, political activist and socialist feminist. She is a founding editor of Red Pepper magazine -- Mike Davis is the author of City of Quartz, Late Victorian Holocausts, Buda’s Wagon, and Planet of Slums. He is the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the Lannan Literary Award -- Walter Baier is a Vienna based economist and co-ordinator of the network transform! europe. He was National Chairman of the Communist Party of Austria (KPÖ) from 1994 to 2006 -- Dunja Larise (moderator) lectures on political theory and empirical studies of international politics. She holds a PhD in political theory from the University of Vienna -- This event is sponsored by Haymarket Books:Tue, 11/2, 10 am -- David Harvey and Costas Lapavitsas: Is Neoliberalism Over? -- Is neoliberalism over? Renowned scholars David Harvey & Costas Lapavitsas will discuss the future of capitalism in this free online event -- David Harvey is Distinguished Professor of Anthropology & Geography at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY), and the Director of Research, Center for Place, Culture and Politics. His highly influential books include Rebel Cities: From the Right to the City to the Urban Revolution (2012); A Companion to Marx’s Capital (2013); Social Justice and the City (2009); A Brief History of Neoliberalism (2005); The New Imperialism (2005); Paris, Capital of Modernity (2005); Limits to Capital (rev. ed, 2007); Spaces of Capital: Towards a Critical Geography (2001); Spaces of Hope (2000); Justice, Nature, and the Geography of Difference (1997); The Condition of Postmodernity (1991); and The Urbanization of Capital (1985) -- Costas Lapavitsas is a professor of economics at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London. He was elected as a member of the Greek Parliament for Syriza in January 2015. He is the author of numerous books including The Left Case Against the EU (Polity Press, 2018), Marxist Monetary Theory: Collected Papers (Brill, 2017), Word for word: Writings on the Greek Crisis (Athens: Topos Press, 2014), Profiting Without Producing: How Finance Exploits Us All (2013) and Crisis in the Eurozone (2012):Tue, 11/2, 11:30 am -- Freedom is a Constant Struggle ONLINE -- Book club discussion on Angela Davis' 'Freedom is a Constant Struggle' -- We will be meeting on 2 November to discuss Angela Davis' Freedom is a Constant Struggle -- A Zoom link for the meeting will be sent out on the day -- The event is open to all, even if you do not finish the book and just want to learn more! -- Organized by the Revolutionary Reading Room, Edinburgh , Scotland:Tue, 11/2, 12 Noon -- 43rd TB Macaulay Lecture - Christiana Figueres -- This year we are Honoured to welcome Christiana Figueres who is an internationally recognised leader credited with forging a new brand of collaborative diplomacy -- Christiana Figueres was Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 2010-2016. Assuming responsibility for the international climate change negotiations and after the failed Copenhagen conference of 2009, she was determined to lead the process to a universally agreed regulatory framework. Building toward that goal, she directed the successful Conferences of the Parties in Cancun 2010, Durban 2011, Doha 2012, Warsaw 2013, and Lima 2014, which culminated her efforts in the historical Paris Agreement of 2015 -- This year, at this make-or-break time, Christiana will focus on the urgent need to shift from rhetoric to action in a bid to survive the climate crisis and shape the approach to our shared future -- The lecture, which is traditionally held in Edinburgh, will this year be held in Glasgow on November 2nd, coinciding with the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). Supported by the Macaulay Development Trust and the James Hutton Institute, the lecture will be hosted by the BBC’s Laura Goodwin with an in-person audience (invitation only) from Strathclyde University’s Technology and Innovation Centre. It will simultaneously be streamed around the world -- This year, we are also delighted to welcome our host BBC Broadcaster, Laura Goodwin. Laura has been a broadcast journalist for 15 years starting her broadcasting career at Moray Firth Radio in Inverness. Laura then moved to STV North in Aberdeen as a presenter and reporter covering the opening of the Queen's Ferry crossing, the new V&A museum and the Scottish independence referendum. She joined the BBC as Innovation Correspondent in 2018, a new role created through the BBC Channel:Tue, 11/2, 12:30 pm -- Tuesday Talks: A Conversation with Charles Eisenstein -- Participate in a live conversation with Charles Eisenstein via the Tuesday Talks programme at the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Centre Online -- Join the Conversation -- This Tuesday Talk is an opportunity to participate in a live conversation with Charles Eisenstein. Our Chairman, Professor Lance Butler will lead the discussion before we open the floor to questions from the audience -- Charles Eisenstein is an American author and speaker. His work covers themes such as civilization, consciousness, money, and human cultural evolution. He is known for offering his unique perspective on global challenges as demonstrated by his essay, The Coronation which pertains to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis -- The conversation between Lance and Charles is loosely structured to allow free-flowing discussion.-- The interview segment of this Tuesday Talk will last for around 45 minutes and is followed by a live Q&A -- Charles Eisenstein is a counter-cultural intellectual: an essayist, speaker, and the author of several books, including Sacred Economics and The More Beautiful World our Hearts Know is Possible. He writes on themes of culture, technology, money, consciousness, and ecology. His background includes a degree in mathematics and philosophy from Yale University, and nine years living in Taiwan where he worked as a translator. He currently lives with his family in Rhode Island, USA:Tue, 11/2, 5 pm -- Virtual Read-Watch-Talk Book Club - Fahrenheit 451 -- Read the book, watch the film, and connect to discuss the merits of both -- Literature purists will stand by the book. Film buffs will make a case for the movie. Either way, there is something to discuss. This month, we are talking about Fahrenheit 451 -- Please register on Eventbrite to attend. Using your registration info, your book club moderator will email you an invitation to this virtual event -- Organized by the Austin Public Library:Tue, 11/2, 6 pm -- CA Poor People's Campaign: Welcome Session for Folks New to PPC-- At the Poor People's Campaign. we honor the radical legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with our work -- Please join us Tuesday, November 2nd for a Welcome Session for folks who are new to the Poor People's Campaign (PPC). We'll be presenting info about the history of the original PPC as well as the founding, structure and activities of the new campaign. There will be time to ask questions and explore options for taking action -- Forward together, not one step back!:Wed, 11/3, 5 pm -- Moral Capitalism and the Democratic Party -- Led by Morrison Family Director of the Institute for Freedom and Community Edmund Santurri, this conversation is the final event for the Institute’s fall speaker series, "Capitalism, Freedom, and Community." -- About the Speaker: Michael Kazin is a professor of history at Georgetown University and editor emeritus of Dissent magazine. He is the author of six books and the editor of three. His most recent book is War Against War: The American Fight for Peace, 1914-1918, published in January, 2017 by Simon and Schuster. It won the best book prize from the Peace History Society. His other books include American Dreamers: How the Left Changed a Nation (2011); A Godly Hero: The Life of William Jennings Bryan (2006); America Divided: The Civil War of the 1960s (six editions, co-authored with Maurice Isserman); The Populist Persuasion: An American History (1995; revised editions, 1998 and 2017); and Barons of Labor: The San Francisco Building Trades and Union Power in the Progressive Era (1987), which won the Herbert Gutman Prize. He is also editor-in-chief of The Princeton Encyclopedia of American Political History (2010). He is currently completing a history of the Democratic Party to be published in March of 2022 by Farrar, Straus and Giroux -- Kazin is a former online columnist for The New Republic and has written articles and reviews for The New York Times, The Washington Post, Foreign Affairs and many other periodicals and websites. He has held fellowships from the Woodrow Wilson Center, The Guggenheim Foundation, the Institute for Advanced Study, the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Smithsonian Institution, and the Fulbright Program and has lectured widely in the United States, Europe, Russia, and Japan. He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences:Wed, 11/3, 6:30 pm -- Meet Sarah Jaffe, Author of Work Won't Love You Back -- We've all heard the saying, "if you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life"... -- Sarah Jaffe's book, Work Won't Love You Back: How Devotion to Our Jobs Keeps Us Exploited, Exhausted, and Alone is both a radical idea and comfort to all who have felt betrayed when their jobs couldn't match their devotion. Don't miss this opportunity on Wednesday, November 3 to hear Sarah Jaffe discuss her newest book and take questions from the audience -- Jaffe--a preeminent voice on labor, inequality, and social movements--debunks the idea that work that you love is not really work, and dismantles the belief that some work should be done out of passion instead of pay. Casting off the myth of a "labor of love," Jaffe argues, will empower us to work less, demand what our work is worth, and finally be able to figure out what actually gives us joy, pleasure, and satisfaction:Thu, 11/4, 2 am -- Countdown to 2030: global collaboration and the race against time -- Join us for the fifth event in "Re-claiming the Future" -- an online discussion series on how to create change for the long term -- The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and improve the lives and prospects of people across the globe. Together, they provide a blue-print for long-term sustainability and human flourishing. In this event, we explore what it would take to successfully achieve the goals by the 2030 deadline and the consequences for our collective future -- About the series: Humanity stands at a critical juncture: our political, economic and societal decision making is focused on the short-term and is threatening the long-term survival of our species and our planet. The path we choose from here will determine the legacy we leave for future generations. Now, more than ever, we urgently need to expand our time perspectives – to think and plan for the long term so can we reclaim the future for coming generations -- Speaker: Dr. Ida Kubiszewski is an Associate Professor at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University. She is the author or co-author of over 50 scientific papers and has co-authored or co-edited six books. Dr Kubiszewski was a delegate at the 19th through 21st Conference of Parties (COP), negotiating for the country of the Dominican Republic on climate change, following adaptation and loss and damage. She is also a full member of the Club of Rome and the Balaton Group. She is a Fellow at the National Council for Science and the Environment and Associate Research Fellow at the Institut Veblen pour les réformes économiques (Veblen Institute for Economic Reforms) in Paris, France:Thu, 11/4, 12 Noon -- Tariq Ali & James Meek: The Forty-Year War in Afghanistan -- Tariq Ali has been observing and commenting on Afghanistan for more than four decades. He vehemently opposed the Soviet occupation in 1979, and his opposition to the NATO invasion and subsequent invasion in 2001 was equally vehement. The Forty Year War in Afghanistan (Verso) collects together for the first time his most important writings on this troubled country, and contains a new introduction written in the wake of NATO’s ignominious retreat -- Ali will be in conversation with LRB contributing editor James Meek, who as foreign correspondent for the Guardian witnessed the war in Afghanistan at first hand -- Organized by the London Review Bookshop:Thu, 11/4, 1 pm -- Cop26 and a greener future, with George Monbiot -- Our panel will be discussing the just transition and whether it will be enough to salvage the damage done to our planet -- As economies around the world begin to reopen after the pandemic, scientists are arguing that governments must urgently seek greener economic solutions, to keep average global temperature increases below 1.5C. Developed by the trade union movement, the just transition framework has already been adopted by the United States in the Green New Deal, and the European Union to aid fossil fuel-dependent regions to move toward carbon neutrality. But can we realistically bring together social and climate justice to tackle industrial carbon emissions and the jobs crisis? -- Chaired by George Monbiot, and with leading carbon footprinting consultant and professor and fellow of the Institute for Social Futures at Lancaster University Mike Berners Lee, General Secretary, Wales TUC, Shavanah Taj, and co-leader, Green Party of England and Wales, Carla Denyer; our panel will explore what the just transition would look like, which governments are taking steps in the right direction, and what the regional and international social impacts might be:Thu, 11/4, 6 pm -- 2021 SLCC Tanner Forum on Social Ethics with Isabel Wilkerson -- Social Ethics on Caste and Hierarchy with Isabel Wilkerson -- Registrants please check your spam folder for registration confirmation. The link will be sent the morning of November 4, 2021. Please check your spam if you don't see it in your mailbox by Noon on November 4, 2021 -- Isabel Wilkerson, Author, American Journalist: The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Great Migration and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents -- Isabel was the first woman of African-American heritage to win the Pulitzer Prize in journalism -- Please visit slcc.edu/tanner to submit a question for the Q&A. Questions must be submitted by October 31, at 4 p.m:Fri, 11/5, 5:30 pm -- EX LIBRIS: The Woman Who Made Van Gogh -- Russell Shorto brings to life the story of Jo van Gogh-Bonger -- EX LIBRIS is a series of virtual programs produced by the Providence Athenæum. Featuring an array of humanities scholars, authors, historians, and thought leaders, these short conversations illuminate fascinating topics and inspire the intellectually curious. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to the speaker after the presentation. You will need access to a computer or other internet-connected device to join the program on Zoom -- Vincent van Gogh is one of the most famous artists of all time, yet few are aware that his legacy was secured through the efforts of an extraordinary woman. Author Russell Shorto brings to life the story of Jo van Gogh-Bonger, Vincent's sister-in-law, who persevered through personal tragedy, sexism, and self-doubt to cement his place in history -- Russell Shorto's most recent book is Smalltime: A Story of My Family and The Mob -- Russell Shorto is the bestselling author of The Island at the Center of the World, Amsterdam, Revolution Song, and Smalltime, and a contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine. He lives in Cumberland, Maryland: