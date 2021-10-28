Thousands of San Francisco Unite HERE Local 2 hotel workers marched in San Francisco to demand their jobs back and a contract.

Thousands of San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 hotel workers marched on October 28, 2021 in San Francisco demanding their jobs back at the hotels and a contract. They marched in front of the St. Francis, Hilton and Omni Hotel. Workers talked about the pandemic conditions and what that has done to their families and lives. They also said the hotel bosses are using the pandemic to weaken the union and their unemployment ran out under the Biden administration.