Improving Civil Rights Enforcement for People with Disabilities in California
November 3, 2021 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/webinar-improving-civil-rights-enforcement-for-people-with-disabilities-in-california
ACCESSIBILITY: American Sign Language, Spanish interpreting and captioning will be provided in this webinar. For other accommodations, email Jenny Olson at
Jenny.Olson [at] disabilityrightsca.org
This webinar will focus on civil rights enforcement and the legal landscape for disability rights in California including:
--The state of civil rights enforcement under the ADA and other disability rights laws
in California
--Strengths and weaknesses of the current approach to disability rights enforcement and implementation in California
--Ideas to strengthen disability rights laws in California
SPEAKERS:
Claudia Center, Legal Director, Disability Rights and Education Defense Fund
Alice McGill, Deputy Director, NorCal Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Vance Taylor, Chief, Office of Access and Functional Needs at California Governor’s Office
of Emergency Services (CalOES)
Wesley Witherspoon, Chairperson, California State Council on Developmental Disabilities
