



November 3, 2021 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM PT



RSVP:



ACCESSIBILITY: American Sign Language, Spanish interpreting and captioning will be provided in this webinar. For other accommodations, email Jenny Olson at

Jenny.Olson [at] disabilityrightsca.org





This webinar will focus on civil rights enforcement and the legal landscape for disability rights in California including:



--The state of civil rights enforcement under the ADA and other disability rights laws

in California



--Strengths and weaknesses of the current approach to disability rights enforcement and implementation in California



--Ideas to strengthen disability rights laws in California





SPEAKERS:



Claudia Center, Legal Director, Disability Rights and Education Defense Fund



Alice McGill, Deputy Director, NorCal Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing



Vance Taylor, Chief, Office of Access and Functional Needs at California Governor’s Office

of Emergency Services (CalOES)



Wesley Witherspoon, Chairperson, California State Council on Developmental Disabilities

Improving Civil Rights Enforcement for People with Disabilities in CaliforniaNovember 3, 2021 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM PTRSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/webinar-improving-civil-rights-enforcement-for-people-with-disabilities-in-california ACCESSIBILITY: American Sign Language, Spanish interpreting and captioning will be provided in this webinar. For other accommodations, email Jenny Olson atThis webinar will focus on civil rights enforcement and the legal landscape for disability rights in California including:--The state of civil rights enforcement under the ADA and other disability rights lawsin California--Strengths and weaknesses of the current approach to disability rights enforcement and implementation in California--Ideas to strengthen disability rights laws in CaliforniaSPEAKERS:Claudia Center, Legal Director, Disability Rights and Education Defense FundAlice McGill, Deputy Director, NorCal Services for Deaf and Hard of HearingVance Taylor, Chief, Office of Access and Functional Needs at California Governor’s Officeof Emergency Services (CalOES)Wesley Witherspoon, Chairperson, California State Council on Developmental Disabilities For more event information: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 6:36 PM