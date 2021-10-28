top
Improving Civil Rights Enforcement for People with Disabilities in California
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday November 03
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorDisability Rights California
Location Details
Online event
Improving Civil Rights Enforcement for People with Disabilities in California

November 3, 2021 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/webinar-improving-civil-rights-enforcement-for-people-with-disabilities-in-california

ACCESSIBILITY: American Sign Language, Spanish interpreting and captioning will be provided in this webinar. For other accommodations, email Jenny Olson at
Jenny.Olson [at] disabilityrightsca.org


This webinar will focus on civil rights enforcement and the legal landscape for disability rights in California including:

--The state of civil rights enforcement under the ADA and other disability rights laws
in California

--Strengths and weaknesses of the current approach to disability rights enforcement and implementation in California

--Ideas to strengthen disability rights laws in California


SPEAKERS:

Claudia Center, Legal Director, Disability Rights and Education Defense Fund

Alice McGill, Deputy Director, NorCal Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Vance Taylor, Chief, Office of Access and Functional Needs at California Governor’s Office
of Emergency Services (CalOES)

Wesley Witherspoon, Chairperson, California State Council on Developmental Disabilities
disaibity_rights_ca.png
For more event information: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/

