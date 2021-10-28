top
Labor & Workers
WorkWeek On CA Farm Organizers Larry Itliong & Rojas Family, TWU 100 & Covid
by WorkWeek
Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 6:08 PM
WorkWeek reports on CA Farm Organizers Larry Itliong & Rojas Family, NYC TWU 100 & Covid, New Orleans ATU 1550 Valerie Jefferson Firing & Union Busting, CUNY AFT-PSC Palestine Labor Fight, SA Union Organizer & Researcher David Hemson & Zero Covid
desaree_rojas_poplar.jpg
WorkWeek Hears About CA Farm Organizers Larry Itliong & The Rojas Family, NYC TWU 100 & Covid and New Orleans ATU President 1550 Valerie Jefferson who was fired and whose local faces a union busting attack.

WorkWeek hears about the struggles of California farmworkers and the attack on the UFWA organizers Al & Elena Jamila Bates Rojas and their family in Poplar, California in 1971. Their daughter Disaree Rojas talks about that attack and the conditions of farmworkers today as well as Filipino Communist farmworker organizer Larry Itliong. Itliong later left the UFWA as it moved to the right politically under the Chavez leadership.

Next WorkWeek interviews NYC MTA TWU 100 executive board member Evangeline Byars about the effect of covid and the deaths of 156 members. She also talks about how how she got covid as well and the failure of the management to provide PPE and the silence of the TWU 100 leadership to fight for them.

Next we interview New Orleans transit ATU president Valerie Jefferson who was fired by the CEO of the RTA after she called for the agency to pay hazard pay for her members which was agreed to by management.

The RTA CEO Wiggins has now not only fired her but is telling her that the company no longer recognizes her as the union president which is a blatant union busting attack.

Additional media:
Que Viva! Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM

Salinas Farm Workers, The UFWA And The Filipino Farmworkers In The 1930’s
https://youtu.be/GT0U9dGwJpI

Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov-Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/ZuVDgT9GDlY

Delano Manongs
https://www.pbssocal.org/shows/kvie-viewfinder/episodes/kvie-viewfinder-delano-manongs

Mexico Tijuana Conferencia Internacional del Trabajo discute TLCAN, Privatización y Económica
https://youtu.be/DgY-zwuQHr8

New Orleans RTA ATU Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1560 Union president Valerie Jefferson alleges retaliatory
firing over hurricane hazard pay
https://thelensnola.org/2021/09/14/rta-union-president-alleges-retaliatory-firing-over-hurricane-hazard-pay/

New Orleans ATU LOCAL 1560 Members "Drivers" are being forced to work without Proper Training by the RTA
https://atulocal1560.org/local-1560/news

Zurik: Newly hired RTA CEO Wiggins has trail of ‘retaliation’ complaints, including a six-figure settlement to keep complaint quiet
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/11/24/zurik-newly-hired-rta-ceo-has-trail-retaliation-complaints-including-six-figure-settlement-keep-complaint-quiet

Additional Information:
https://atulocal1560.org
https://www.facebook.com/laworkerscouncils/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow(at)gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong

Desaree Rojas Poplar.JPGRojas Helena Injured News Articl.jpeg


WorkWeek 10-28-21 CUNY AFT-PSC Palestine Labor Fight, SA Union Organizer & Researcher Hemson & Zero Covid

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-28-21-cuny-aft-psc-palestine-labor-fight-sa-david-hemson-zero-covid

WorkWeek interviews CUNY AFT PSC professor Carol Lang about the resolution supporting an end to military and economic aid to Israel and a boycott in solidarity with Palestinian unions.
She discusses the efforts to crush this action by the AFT-PSC leadership and Zionists.

Next we hear the 2nd part of South Africa trade unionist, Reseacher and organizer David Hemson who
talks about the role of China in Africa. Last WorkWeek looks at Covid Zero with a presentation by public health doctor Nayvin Gordon and Australian writer Davey Heller who talk about how to shut down the virus and what Zero Covid is.
Additional media:
The Struggle Against Apartheid In SA, Namibia & The Working Class Today With David Hemson
https://youtu.be/EXyr3xdoSRw

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§UFWA Poplar Union Organizer Elena Rojas Was Nearly Murdered
by WorkWeek
Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 6:08 PM
sm_rojas_helena_injured_news_articl.jpg
original image (3834x2585)
The farm owner thugs shot up the UFWA field office in Poplar, California and nearly killed farm labor organizer Elena Rojas. Armed Yemeni farmworkers showed up with rifles to defend the union organizers
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§The AFL-CIO and Zionists Worked Together To Block Solidariity Resolutions From US Unions
by WorkWeek
Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 6:08 PM
sm_palestine_aid_to_israel_by_us.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The AFT, AFL-CIO leadership were working together to stop resolutions by CUNY AFT PSC and San Francisco Labor Council locals and delegates supporting the boycott of Israel and shutting of US military and economic aid.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§South African Workers Assembly
by WorkWeek
Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 6:08 PM
south_african_worker_assembly_1973.jpeg
South African and Namibian workers face a massive union busting campaign using contract labor and also growing repression.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§AFL-CIO Pres Schuler & AFT Pres Weingarten Supported Labor Party chairwoman Merav Michaeli
by WorkWeek
Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 6:08 PM
sm_shuler___weingarten_with_lp_zionist_merav_michaeli_.jpg
original image (4031x2660)
Liz Schuler, new president of the AFL-CIO and Randi Weingarten on right who is president of the AFT met with the Israeli Zionist leader of the Labor Party Merav Michael and promised to continue the support for the Zionist apartheid state of Israel. They also support giving Israel billions of US military and economic aid. The AFL-CIO and AFT leadership support the racist Israeli trade union federation Histadrut which not only supports Zionism but supported apartheid South Africa with military equipment and other aid.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
