WorkWeek reports on CA Farm Organizers Larry Itliong & Rojas Family, NYC TWU 100 & Covid, New Orleans ATU 1550 Valerie Jefferson Firing & Union Busting, CUNY AFT-PSC Palestine Labor Fight, SA Union Organizer & Researcher David Hemson & Zero Covid

WorkWeek hears about the struggles of California farmworkers and the attack on the UFWA organizers Al & Elena Jamila Bates Rojas and their family in Poplar, California in 1971. Their daughter Disaree Rojas talks about that attack and the conditions of farmworkers today as well as Filipino Communist farmworker organizer Larry Itliong. Itliong later left the UFWA as it moved to the right politically under the Chavez leadership.Next WorkWeek interviews NYC MTA TWU 100 executive board member Evangeline Byars about the effect of covid and the deaths of 156 members. She also talks about how how she got covid as well and the failure of the management to provide PPE and the silence of the TWU 100 leadership to fight for them.Next we interview New Orleans transit ATU president Valerie Jefferson who was fired by the CEO of the RTA after she called for the agency to pay hazard pay for her members which was agreed to by management.The RTA CEO Wiggins has now not only fired her but is telling her that the company no longer recognizes her as the union president which is a blatant union busting attack.

WorkWeek interviews CUNY AFT PSC professor Carol Lang about the resolution supporting an end to military and economic aid to Israel and a boycott in solidarity with Palestinian unions.She discusses the efforts to crush this action by the AFT-PSC leadership and Zionists.Next we hear the 2nd part of South Africa trade unionist, Reseacher and organizer David Hemson whotalks about the role of China in Africa. Last WorkWeek looks at Covid Zero with a presentation by public health doctor Nayvin Gordon and Australian writer Davey Heller who talk about how to shut down the virus and what Zero Covid is.