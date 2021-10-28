Bay Area Youth are watching global leaders at the 26th Conference of Parties. Our future is on the line, and we are mobilizing to demand action that centers people not fossil fuel billionaires.
This rally and march are part of an international day of solidarity for COP 26!
We will be making demands aligned with the international day of action as well as the Red, Black and Green New Deal demands.
This will be a march and rally featuring speakers, performers and actions that people can take live.
|Saturday November 06
|11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
|Protest
|350 Bay Area
|Beginning at Sproul Plaza and marching to MLK Civic Center Park in Berkeley, CA
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1070567317...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 2:05 PM
