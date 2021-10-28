top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
Live Like Huey! Complete the Black Power Revolution of the 1960s!
Date Friday October 29
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUhuru Movement
Location Details
Uhuru House - 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
Come out this Friday Oct. 29th to the Uhuru House, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., in East Oakland for the event - "Live Like Huey! Complete the Black Power Revolution of the 1960s!"

Speakers include:
Frederika Newton - the widow of Huey P. Newton
Bakari Olatunji - African People's Socialist Party
Allie Aiello - African People's Solidarity Committee

These speakers will describe how the time is ripe for transformative social change led by African, Indigenous and all other colonized people.

When Huey Newton spoke at the Uhuru House in 1986, he stated:
"You might not have the Black Panther but you have the Uhuru House; you might not have The Black Panther newspaper but you have The Burning Spear. So they really haven't done anything by crushing one organization".
Attend this event and find out how you can be part of changing history!

For more into - apspuhuru.org • 510-569-9620 • bakari4uhuru [at] gmail.com
sm_hueyomaliaward.jpg
original image (1621x715)
For more event information: http://apspuhuru.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 10:29 AM
§Uhuru Movement organizer Biko Lumumba at Huey Newton's funeral in Oakland, 1989.
by Uhuru Movement
Thursday Oct 28th, 2021 10:29 AM
sm_oak-pic3.jpg
original image (1497x1040)
http://apspuhuru.org
