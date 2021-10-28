



Speakers include:

Frederika Newton - the widow of Huey P. Newton

Bakari Olatunji - African People's Socialist Party

Allie Aiello - African People's Solidarity Committee



These speakers will describe how the time is ripe for transformative social change led by African, Indigenous and all other colonized people.



When Huey Newton spoke at the Uhuru House in 1986, he stated:

"You might not have the Black Panther but you have the Uhuru House; you might not have The Black Panther newspaper but you have The Burning Spear. So they really haven't done anything by crushing one organization".

Attend this event and find out how you can be part of changing history!



